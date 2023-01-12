Postbank reverses thousands of SASSA payment errors after glitch
- Thousands of SASSA beneficiaries could not access their money last week after a technical glitch
- Postbank says the glitch was caused by external cyber activity
- The issue has since been resolved
It was a bad start to the year for thousands of social grant beneficiaries, who were left with empty pockets after another technical glitch in the Postbank payment system.
SASSA grant beneficiaries were not able to get access to their grants at a crucial time when many families are desperate for money,
At least 4 500 beneficiaries were affected.
Postbank spokesperson Bongani Diako says the situation has stabilised and all payment issues have been resolved.
Following the recent glitch, he says performance of the payments has been "above industry level".
On the 3rd January, we paid the old age grants and on the 4th January, we paid the disability grants. On the 5th, during the payment of child grants, between 9am and 12am, the system's performance wasn't up to standard. In this window period, beneficiaries that had attempted to withdraw money either at the ATM or retailers, their transactions timed out. They didn't get the money but it reflected as if they did. That meant the reversals had to happen.Bongani Diako, Postbank head of communications and spokesperson
It's not the first time Postbank has experienced a payment issue.
In December, millions of beneficiaries who use Postbank or SASSA gold cards were cut off from the system.
At the time, SASSA said that this followed attacks and fraud on the payment network by criminals who were able to gain access to the system .
Postbank took the contract from September 2022 and we've started noticing heightened cyber security threats. We've insourced experts to look into this as it's unusual external activity. We experienced some losses that impacted on our systems performance since September. It then got worse in October when the system went down and affected payments for 24 hours because of the cyber activities.Bongani Diako, Postbank head of communications and spokesperson
In December we took a strategic decision to move the payments to retailers and the post office and to avoid the use of ATMs. We found the modus operandi being used was targeting ATMs.Bongani Diako, Postbank head of communications and spokesperson
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Postbank reverses thousands of SASSA payment errors after glitch
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
