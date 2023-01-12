Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Girl-School inculcates self-love, strength and confidence in young girls

12 January 2023 12:07 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Women
self love
girls
Girl-School

Clarence Ford in conversation with Alette Winckler, CEO of Girls' Schools.
Girl-School offers various courses for girls. Photo: Girl-School
Girl-School offers various courses for girls. Photo: Girl-School

In a world with increasing societal pressures and the unique challenges faced in the social media age, a new school concept in South Africa, hopes to break the mould.

The Girls-School, which originated in Gauteng, is sprouting up across the country.

The school has a strong Christian foundation and offers finishing touch, etiquette and emotional development courses to girls between the ages of 7 and 19.

The school's philosophy is to empower girls to become women who will build and love others, to equip them with the knowledge and skills to build their self-confidence and self-esteem and to acquire healthy habits.

Girls-Schools CEO Alette Winckler said they've open 27 schools and there are plans for more.

Girl-School focuses on inner beauty. We are so bombarded by images in the media to have a certain kind of figure and if you don't fit the bill, you don't have a beautiful body. We are teaching girls from the age of seven, that they are beautiful the way they are.

Alette Winckler, Girls-Schools CEO

The school also has a strong focus on integrity, honesty, strong moral values and exemplary leadership.

If you're in a public toilet and the toilet roll is finished, are you going to exchange it for the next person? They might not know it, but you do. And you've left beauty behind. It's just that inner voice training them how to spread positivity. It's raising a generation of girls that will thrive in a world filled with negativity.

Alette Winckler, Girls-Schools CEO

However, the school's focus on 'old-fashioned values' through its finishing and etiquette courses, have been met with criticism, with some arguing it reinforces a patriarchal system.

Winckler responded by saying this type of school "is not for everybody".

I see the fruits of the girls who come out of the school. Girls grow up in broken families, torn between mom and dad. There's no stability and they're broken on the inside. We try to give them something where they can find their identity and know who they are.

Alette Winckler, Girls-Schools CEO

We have the finishing school, but it's so much more than that. It's about raising strong woman...women who can stand up for themselves.

Alette Winckler, Girls-Schools CEO

To find out more about Girl-School, visit https://girlschool.co.za/

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Girl-School inculcates self-love, strength and confidence in young girls




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
