Football legend Marks Maponyane reflects on the highs and lows of his life
Thabo Shole-Mashao spoke to Marks Maponyane, former football player, businessman and soccer commentator.
-
The 60-year-old former footballer played for some major clubs in the country including Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.
-
He went on to the world of business after retiring from the sport.
Maponyane was born in Soweto and signed with Kaizer Chiefs at the age of 18.
After 18 years of professional football Maponyane made a smooth transition into the world of business when he started his own company two years prior to his football retirement.
Often in the afternoon at 4pm I would rush to training and the clients would be in the office and I would have to leave the meeting and I realised that was not going to work.Marks Maponyane, former football player
The actual decision to retire from football came in early 1999.
He says he was on holiday in Camps Bay, Cape Town at the time. He was scheduled to be back at training, but the thought of going back was no longer appealing to him. This was when he knew it was time to draft his resignation letter.
Jokingly, Maponyane says he was glad he stepped down when he did, rather than being driven off the field by former fans when he was past his prime.
I thought it was noble because I was not gotten rid of by the supporters throwing things at me. It was just at my own accord.Marks Maponyane, former football player
While he has found great success on and off the field, he has had issues and controversies in his personal life. He pleaded guilty to a domestic violence charge a few years ago.
He says he lost his temper, but he apologised, pleaded guilty and uses this experience to help others not to make the same mistakes.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : 702
More from Lifestyle
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car
Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential Authority was looking into the company's finances.Read More
BMW sparks uproar on social media- 'You don't mess with the ancestors'
A BMW SA billboard's approach to the ancestors has sparked emotional debate on social media.Read More
Did you know you can insure your car for an agreed value?
You may know that you can insure your vehicle for retail value or market value, but did you know there is a third option?Read More
Girl-School inculcates self-love, strength and confidence in young girls
Clarence Ford in conversation with Alette Winckler, CEO of Girls' Schools.Read More
Stop trying to predict the future: A strong, diversified portfolio good enough
Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares valuable advice on rebalancing your investment portfolio at the start of the year.Read More
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy
The former world number 1 is expecting her first child.Read More
[WATCH] This 24-year-old went from singing at robots to making it BIG
TikTok sensation, Kutlwano Yika (24) goes from singing at robots to performing with the legendary Ndlovu Youth Choir in Sun City.Read More
Hotel group hilariously taps into 'family overdose' holiday exhaustion
We can all relate to City Lodge Hotels' latest radio ad which acknowledges how we feel we need another little break after our holiday.Read More
How can accurate forensic intelligence help fight crime?
Crime dramas have given a romanticized idea of forensic intelligence and crime investigations but how does it work in real life?Read More