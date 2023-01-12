Ngaka Modiri Molema mayor denies bribery accusations
Thabo Shole-Mashao spoke to Khumalo Molefe, mayor of Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality.
-
Many local municipalities seem to reveal financial misconduct.
-
Molefe says the allegations against him are false.
An article on the City Press alleged that the mayor of Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality in the North West had been soliciting bribes.
Business owners in the district claim they had been called into private meetings with the mayor where he allegedly requested donations.
However, Molefe says these allegations are false.
It is totally untrue. It is actually unbelievable. It is sad and unfortunate, but it is part of our industry, I guess. But those allegations are not true.Khumalo Molefe, mayor of Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality
He also claimed that the allegations of financial misconduct with regards to meeting with a business forum held in Deelpan are false.
I want to place it on record that neither the district municipality nor any government department ever appointed contractors in Deelpan.Khumalo Molefe, mayor of Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality
He added that the only people who worked there were small had businesses for events and no contractors were appointed by the district.
He also denied he was in any way involved in the procurement space.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Local
Electricity goes up 18.65% in April - more money thrown into Eskom black hole?
Energy regulator Nersa has approved approved a 33.77% increase in Eskom’s electricity tariffs over the next two years, starting this April.Read More
'Loadshedding gives thieves a perfect timetable' - Tshwane utility services MMC
The country has been struck with extreme loadshedding and some municipalities are struggling to cope.Read More
Tourists terrified as elephant poachers fire shots at boat on Jozini Dam
What was supposed to be a relaxing game viewing boat ride turned into a nightmare as suspected elephant poachers opened fire.Read More
Load curtailment: how does it impact large power users?
John Maytham interviews Fanele Mondi, chief executive officer of the Energy Intensive Users Group (EIUG).Read More
How severe is financial mismanagement in local government?
Financial mismanagement and misconduct can devastate a local municipality - this seems to be becoming a wide spread issue.Read More
Postbank reverses thousands of SASSA payment errors after glitch
Clarence Ford speaks to Bongani Diako, the head of communications and spokesperson at Postbank following another glitch with SASSA payments.Read More
Keep your pets safe during a heatwave
Joburg SPCA shares tips to make sure your pets are comfortable during a heatwave.Read More
'Eskom should be placed under business rescue' says economist Dawie Roodt
Ray White in conversation with Dawie Roodt, chief economist at the Efficient Group about the latest round of stage 6 loadshedding.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state
Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this is, and demonstrate how the country is teetering on the brink of becoming a mafia state.Read More