Ngaka Modiri Molema mayor denies bribery accusations





Thabo Shole-Mashao spoke to Khumalo Molefe, mayor of Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality.

Many local municipalities seem to reveal financial misconduct .

Molefe says the allegations against him are false.

FILE: Khumalo Molefe, Mayor of Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality, Picture: @MolefeExec/twitter

An article on the City Press alleged that the mayor of Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality in the North West had been soliciting bribes.

Business owners in the district claim they had been called into private meetings with the mayor where he allegedly requested donations.

However, Molefe says these allegations are false.

It is totally untrue. It is actually unbelievable. It is sad and unfortunate, but it is part of our industry, I guess. But those allegations are not true. Khumalo Molefe, mayor of Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality

He also claimed that the allegations of financial misconduct with regards to meeting with a business forum held in Deelpan are false.

I want to place it on record that neither the district municipality nor any government department ever appointed contractors in Deelpan. Khumalo Molefe, mayor of Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality

He added that the only people who worked there were small had businesses for events and no contractors were appointed by the district.

He also denied he was in any way involved in the procurement space.

