BMW sparks uproar on social media- 'You don't mess with the ancestors'

- A BMW SA billboard's approach to the ancestors has sparked emotional debate on social media.

- Retroviral's Mike Sharman explains why this piece of advertising is his "zero" of the week on The Money Show.

"Are we our ancestors' wildest dreams or are we realising our own?"

That's a line from a BMW SA TV advert released last year.

Now the luxury carmaker has gone a step further, striking through the word "ancestors" on a billboard which continues the theme of #GenerationJoy.

BMW billboard posted on Twitter @Dimpho_Mokwala

It's led to a furore on social media, polarising opinion about how the tagline approaches the important question of ancestors.

Retroviral's Mike Sharman picks the controversial piece of advertising as the "zero" of the week, saying the way it tries to use cultural commentary misses the mark.

When I first saw it - it's been at Cape Town Airport since about November - I wondered if this is going to create a bit of a furore and here we are... The first week of January and we're into the action, people on social media have been blowing up about this one in particular. Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

"This is an insult to Africans" comments one tweep.

The responses range from "BMW is not technically wrong" to "This ad is condescending to African spirituality".

@BMW is technically not wrong coz our ancestors would actually be embarrassed.



All we care about is tlof-tlof, iPhones and car instalments and an apartment. ' Malome (@fntse) January 8, 2023

Why are those who don’t find this offensive trying to justify. Those who believe in ancestors feel insulted and I see why. This ad is condescending to African spirituality. If you don’t see anything wron with that. Don’t recruit people to see nothing wrong with you ' Johnny fortune Mokwana  (@JohnnyMokwana) January 8, 2023

Maybe I'm missing something, but what's wrong with the ad? ' Duke of Kimberley👑 (@steph_gareth) January 8, 2023

Another fair interpretation is that our ancestors have limited hopes for us.



BMW is saying that as independent & free thinkers, our dreams often transcend anything our ancestors ever imagined for us.



Like... driving on an open road, free from the shackles of some limited hope. ' The Artidote. The Paradox. (@Brother_Drum) January 8, 2023

Sharman outlines the back story of the phrase "We are our ancestors' wildest dreams".

It's a line used by American New Orleans-based visual artist and activist Brandan “BMIKE” Odums in his work and stems from an email he received several years ago.

To take that kind of headspace and bring it into commercial advertising can be very much hit or miss... People who're upset feel like there's been a bastardisation and over-commercialisation into the ad space, that's where the boundary between art and politics becomes very blurred... Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

With all kinds of creatives there's so much good intention and I've done quite a bit of digging after seeing the debate explode... and it isn't just a black-white conversation, it's multi-racial, it's multi-cultural... Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

"You don't mess with the ancestors" he concludes.

