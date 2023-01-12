Is call for removal of high-profile CEOs becoming new national sport in SA?





Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Woodburn, MD of Amrop Woodburn Mann.

Is the call for the removal of high-profile CEOs perceived as under-performing becoming another national sport in South Africa?

Outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter was under pressure to resign virtually from the get-go.

Transnet's Portia Derby is the latest CEO of an SOE to feel the heat.

Portia Derby. Picture: Aurecon Group.

The state-owned rail and port operator is seen to be failing in its mandate and the Minerals Council wants her removed, along with Transnet's rail chief, as evidenced in a confidential letter.

In January, the Black Business Council (BBC) advised the Council to "desist from harassing the CEO of Transnet" who it says is effecting transformation in the rail industry.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Woodburn (MD of Amrop Woodburn Mann) and asks at what point it is appropriate to call for a CEO to resign.

Woodburn notes that SOEs are aligned to a different set of agendas compared to listed companies

When we look at the private sector, it comes from a plethora of commentators - it could be activist shareholders... lobby groups, even shareholder representatives, hostile boards, other interest groups right down to community groups... Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

...so the calls for the leader to be exited is not something new but, critically, what we now all know well is first of all the leader doesn't do the job on their own - they have to get alignment of the system. Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

Woodburn points that de Ruyter, for example, said he didn't believe he had the political support he needed.

The key he says, is what the CEO has promised - and de Ruyter did not actually promise to end load shedding.

In the case of Derby and Transnet, Woodburn cites the example of the Richards Bay Coal Terminal, fundamentally owned by the country's coal producers, which CAN function.

The problem there, he says, has actually been the railway line to get the coal from the mines to the terminal.

He reiterates that the key is what a CEO promised, has anything been delivered and then of course "it's down to the facts".

But what you and I are certainly beginning to see in South Africa is that it's now about delivery, and actually what we're starting to understand is that, in the true sense of the word, government is not ideally suited to deliver outputs. Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

I think that now the population, the investors, and the clients and customers are starting to say 'we've had enough of nice words, what exactly are we getting'. Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

What you're starting to see is now the problem is qualified, competent and talented individuals with the ability to go to a place and attempt to fix it will think twice. Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

