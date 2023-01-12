Elon Musk breaks the world record...for losing the most money





According to Guinness World Records, he has lost somewhere between $182 billion and $200 billion since November 2021.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Picture: CNN

This loss has revoked his title as the World's Richest Person, as his net worth plummeted from $320 billion in 2021 to $138 billion as of January 2023, according to Forbes.

This is largely due to the poor performance of his revolutionary invention as Tesla's stock dropped 65% in 2022, according to Guinness World Records.

This drop was accelerated when he bought Twitter for roughly $44 billion, according to reports.

Many have taken to social media to react to the announcement of this record-breaking title, but the reactions have been mixed.

While some have found the humour in the situation, others have expressed their sympathies and support.

Saying that $182 billion and $200 billion is a large sum of money would be an understatement, but for many in the billion-dollar league, losing that amount will leave only a dent in their bank balance, which can be said for Musk, as he remains the world's second-richest person.

And don’t worry, even though Musk has lost more money than any human in history, he won't be going hungry any time soon - he’s still the world’s second-richest person. Guinness World Records

