How severe is financial mismanagement in local government?
Thabo Shole-Mashao spoke to Pranish Desai, researcher and data analyst at Good Governance Africa.
-
A number of municipalities have had reports of financial misconduct.
-
A report from the auditor-general revealed over R10 billion in irregular spending.
The City of Tshwane made headlines recently after a report from the auditor-general showed the shocking state of the municipality's financials.
This report showed billions of rand of irregular expenditure and what seems to be the tampering of financial statements to hide this.
This is not the only municipality experiencing these issues as the mayor of Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality has been accused of soliciting bribes.
This poor financial conduct can be devastating for those living in these areas as it impacts basic service delivery.
According to Desai this financial misconduct impacts service delivery, which could lead to riots in the affected municipalities.
He added that irregular expenditure does not always refer to corruption, but also to mistakes made.
It is important to deal with both problems because at the end of the day budgets are limited and constrained.Pranish Desai, researcher and data analyst at Good Governance Africa
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_145656936_isolated-stack-of-south-african-one-hundred-rand-notes-money-currency-with-space-for-text.html?vti=o8rwvxta506xm43lxb-1-11
More from Local
Electricity goes up 18.65% in April - more money thrown into Eskom black hole?
Energy regulator Nersa has approved approved a 33.77% increase in Eskom’s electricity tariffs over the next two years, starting this April.Read More
'Loadshedding gives thieves a perfect timetable' - Tshwane utility services MMC
The country has been struck with extreme loadshedding and some municipalities are struggling to cope.Read More
Tourists terrified as elephant poachers fire shots at boat on Jozini Dam
What was supposed to be a relaxing game viewing boat ride turned into a nightmare as suspected elephant poachers opened fire.Read More
Load curtailment: how does it impact large power users?
John Maytham interviews Fanele Mondi, chief executive officer of the Energy Intensive Users Group (EIUG).Read More
Ngaka Modiri Molema mayor denies bribery accusations
Khumalo Molefe denied all accusations made against him of requesting or accepting bribes in his municipality.Read More
Postbank reverses thousands of SASSA payment errors after glitch
Clarence Ford speaks to Bongani Diako, the head of communications and spokesperson at Postbank following another glitch with SASSA payments.Read More
Keep your pets safe during a heatwave
Joburg SPCA shares tips to make sure your pets are comfortable during a heatwave.Read More
'Eskom should be placed under business rescue' says economist Dawie Roodt
Ray White in conversation with Dawie Roodt, chief economist at the Efficient Group about the latest round of stage 6 loadshedding.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state
Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this is, and demonstrate how the country is teetering on the brink of becoming a mafia state.Read More