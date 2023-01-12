How severe is financial mismanagement in local government?





Thabo Shole-Mashao spoke to Pranish Desai, researcher and data analyst at Good Governance Africa.

A number of municipalities have had reports of financial misconduct .

A report from the auditor-general revealed over R10 billion in irregular spending.

The City of Tshwane made headlines recently after a report from the auditor-general showed the shocking state of the municipality's financials.

This report showed billions of rand of irregular expenditure and what seems to be the tampering of financial statements to hide this.

This is not the only municipality experiencing these issues as the mayor of Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality has been accused of soliciting bribes.

This poor financial conduct can be devastating for those living in these areas as it impacts basic service delivery.

According to Desai this financial misconduct impacts service delivery, which could lead to riots in the affected municipalities.

He added that irregular expenditure does not always refer to corruption, but also to mistakes made.

It is important to deal with both problems because at the end of the day budgets are limited and constrained. Pranish Desai, researcher and data analyst at Good Governance Africa

