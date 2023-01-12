Did you know you can insure your car for an agreed value?





Gushwell Brooks spoke to Wendy Knowler, a consumer journalist.

There are different options to insure your vehicle based on your need .

‘Agreed value’ means you and your insurer will agree on an exact value that will be paid out if your car is stolen or written off.

© bowie15/123rf.com

Car insurance is extremely important for all motorists as a form of protection, but it can be difficult to choose what cover best suits your needs.

Knowler says she recently discovered that in addition to retail and market value you can also insure your car for an agreed value.

Both the retail and the market value depreciates over time in line with the value of your car.

The third option offered by some insurers - agreed value - allows you and your insurer to agree on a value to insure your car for over a period of time.

That means if your car is written off or stolen, you know, and they know exactly what your payout will be. Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

She said this form of insurance used to be reserved for more classic and rare cars, but it is starting to become an option for car owners who want to know exactly what their payout will be.

Listen to the audio above for more. Topic starts at 15:28.