Did you know you can insure your car for an agreed value?
Gushwell Brooks spoke to Wendy Knowler, a consumer journalist.
-
There are different options to insure your vehicle based on your need.
-
‘Agreed value’ means you and your insurer will agree on an exact value that will be paid out if your car is stolen or written off.
Car insurance is extremely important for all motorists as a form of protection, but it can be difficult to choose what cover best suits your needs.
Knowler says she recently discovered that in addition to retail and market value you can also insure your car for an agreed value.
Both the retail and the market value depreciates over time in line with the value of your car.
The third option offered by some insurers - agreed value - allows you and your insurer to agree on a value to insure your car for over a period of time.
That means if your car is written off or stolen, you know, and they know exactly what your payout will be.Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
She said this form of insurance used to be reserved for more classic and rare cars, but it is starting to become an option for car owners who want to know exactly what their payout will be.
Listen to the audio above for more. Topic starts at 15:28.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_80320398_man-is-protecting-your-car-from-the-rain.html?term=car%2Binsurance&vti=n2mg5f0f4pxt9np0tx-1-2
More from Lifestyle
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car
Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential Authority was looking into the company's finances.Read More
BMW sparks uproar on social media- 'You don't mess with the ancestors'
A BMW SA billboard's approach to the ancestors has sparked emotional debate on social media.Read More
Girl-School inculcates self-love, strength and confidence in young girls
Clarence Ford in conversation with Alette Winckler, CEO of Girls' Schools.Read More
Football legend Marks Maponyane reflects on the highs and lows of his life
After a long and illustrious football career Marks “Go Man Go” Maponyane talks about his life on and off the field.Read More
Stop trying to predict the future: A strong, diversified portfolio good enough
Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares valuable advice on rebalancing your investment portfolio at the start of the year.Read More
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy
The former world number 1 is expecting her first child.Read More
[WATCH] This 24-year-old went from singing at robots to making it BIG
TikTok sensation, Kutlwano Yika (24) goes from singing at robots to performing with the legendary Ndlovu Youth Choir in Sun City.Read More
Hotel group hilariously taps into 'family overdose' holiday exhaustion
We can all relate to City Lodge Hotels' latest radio ad which acknowledges how we feel we need another little break after our holiday.Read More
How can accurate forensic intelligence help fight crime?
Crime dramas have given a romanticized idea of forensic intelligence and crime investigations but how does it work in real life?Read More