Tourists terrified as elephant poachers fire shots at boat on Jozini Dam
Mike Wills spoke to Suzette Boshoff, a local elephant and rhino monitor.
- Shots were fired at a tourist boat as elephant poachers attacked the herd they were viewing.
Eight foreign tourists and four South Africans were onboard the double-decker boat on the Jozini Dam in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday to view a herd of elephants.
Boshoff says they were viewing the elephants at around 10.30am when she saw two men coming from the mountainside towards the boat.
While she was seeing this, three guests on the top deck of the boat saw an additional 10 to 20 armed men approaching and alerted the rest of the group.
They immediately started rushing down so we could react before the shots were fired.Suzette Boshoff, local elephant and rhino monitor
Four shots were fired at the boat, but they managed to leave the scene quickly.
Boshoff says while, thankfully, the people were unharmed, they have received reports that between one and five elephants were shot, although it is difficult to get an exact number.
She adds that about 25 elephants from the original herd have fallen prey to poachers in the last year, but due to safety issues they have been unable to confirm the remaining numbers.
Yesterday's incident is not just intimidation, it is actually absolute arrogance showing there is no respect for the law anymore… it is a very sad and worrying day.Suzette Boshoff, local elephant and rhino monitor
She added that she is sad and angry both for the tourists who are now traumatised and for the elephants.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Tourists terrified as elephant poachers fire shots at boat on Jozini Dam
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_467531_close-up-of-an-african-elephant-s-tusks-and-trunk-while-its-drinking.html?vti=m6skm3oobxce1p532q-1-3
