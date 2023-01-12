'Loadshedding gives thieves a perfect timetable' - Tshwane utility services MMC
Thabo Mdluli spoke to Daryl Johnston, Tshwane's utility services MMC.
-
The infrastructure in Tshwane is being damaged by the power cuts.
-
The long periods of blackouts also make it easier for criminals to steal cables.
With power being cut for several hours every day, Johnston says the municipality is struggling with the damage done to infrastructure by loadshedding.
In addition, he says there is the challenge of the blackouts giving criminals an opportunity to steal cables, which has caused significant vandalism.
The loadshedding provides a perfect timetable for thieves.Daryl Johnston, Tshwane's utility services MMC
This vandalism means there is often a delay in returning power to citizens as the infrastructure needs to be repaired before the power can be switched back on.
He says repairing and replacing this infrastructure is costing the municipality and taxpayers significantly, adding that this money could be used for other important purposes.
Listen to the audio above for more.
