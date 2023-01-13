People of colour are at the forefront of disease depiction in imagery – UCT Prof

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - Luxurious Cigars To Sample For The New Year
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kojo Baffoe - Writer, blogger, media consultant
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tributes pour in for SA's first democratic parliamentary speaker, Frene Ginwala Sello Hatang, chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, chats with Thabo Mdluli on the passing of Frene Ginwala. 13 January 2023 4:15 PM
Why are matric results being released so late? Mandy Wiener chats to Elijah Mhlanga from the Department of Basic Education, on school children who hasn't been placed and matric... 13 January 2023 12:21 PM
Lasizwe Dambuza calls it quits on YouTube Channel Six years and over 700,000 subscribers later, Lasizwe Dambuza pulled the plug on his YouTube Channel. 13 January 2023 9:16 AM
View all Local
Tributes pour in for SA's first democratic parliamentary speaker, Frene Ginwala Sello Hatang, chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, chats with Thabo Mdluli on the passing of Frene Ginwala. 13 January 2023 4:15 PM
First speaker of SA's democratic Parliament, Frene Ginwala, passes away at 90 In paying tribute to the struggle icon, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Ginwala was a formidable patriot and a leader of the nation... 13 January 2023 12:57 PM
Why are matric results being released so late? Mandy Wiener chats to Elijah Mhlanga from the Department of Basic Education, on school children who hasn't been placed and matric... 13 January 2023 12:21 PM
View all Politics
Is call for removal of high-profile CEOs becoming new national sport in SA? Eskom's outgoing CEO was under pressure to resign virtually from the start. Transnet's Portia Derby is the latest CEO of an SOE to... 12 January 2023 8:22 PM
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential... 12 January 2023 7:07 PM
Electricity goes up 18.65% in April - more money thrown into Eskom black hole? Energy regulator Nersa has approved approved a 33.77% increase in Eskom’s electricity tariffs over the next two years, starting th... 12 January 2023 5:40 PM
View all Business
Dating or married, these 3 powerhouses play a big role in relationships Thabo Shole-Mashao hosts dating coach, Leigh Joy as she answers listener’s dating and relationships questions and concerns. 13 January 2023 1:16 PM
How making time for an adventure can boost your mental health Travelling can have major mental health benefits and now is the perfect time to start planning your next adventure. 13 January 2023 12:46 PM
'Homeless Solutions' in Pretoria tackling homelessness, offering second chances Africa Melane speaks to administrator at Homeless Solutions Sechaba Potse about the work it does and how listeners can assist. 13 January 2023 8:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
View all Sport
Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri among the top 10 favorites to clinch crown 'South African women have a story to tell,' says Weil on chances of Nokeri being crowned Miss Universe. 13 January 2023 10:07 AM
Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54 The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54. 13 January 2023 6:24 AM
Qwest TV created by Quincy Jones to bring 'exciting' culture and music to DStv Qwest TV will be launched next week Friday. 12 January 2023 7:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Why on earth we need to pay attention to the weather...in space! John Maytham spoke to Sansa MD Dr Lee-Anne McKinnell about why monitoring space weather is critical. 13 January 2023 7:20 AM
Russia says the use of cellphones led to death of troops Russia says 89 of its soldiers were killed at a temporary barracks in Makiivka, on the eastern side of Ukraine. 5 January 2023 12:56 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL) Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn’t seem to know what country he was in. 5 January 2023 11:40 AM
View all World
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
View all Africa
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential... 12 January 2023 7:07 PM
BMW sparks uproar on social media- 'You don't mess with the ancestors' A BMW SA billboard's approach to the ancestors has sparked emotional debate on social media. 12 January 2023 4:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this... 12 January 2023 4:37 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

People of colour are at the forefront of disease depiction in imagery – UCT Prof

13 January 2023 7:38 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
John Maytham
bias
UCT professor
misrepresentation

"...currently, we breech a lot of these code of ethics, particularly when we are representing people of colour" – Dr Charani.

John Maytham interviews Dr Esmita Charani, honorary associate professor at UCT.

As the saying goes, 'a picture says a thousand words', but what happens when the picture is an unfair, biased representation or depiction?

Camera. Picture: Pixabay.
Camera. Picture: Pixabay.

Dr Esmita Charani and team published an article titled 'People of colour: there's a bias in how pictures are used to depict disease in global health publications.'

The article shares concerns about the way in which diseases are depicted in global health imagery, specifically people of colour.

The use of imagery to depict diseases is important as it conveys symptoms of illnesses, says Dr Charani.

The most recent scenario of the incorrect use of imagery to showcase illness was monkey pox in Europe.

Dr Charani says that despite the illness affecting Europeans, the imagery used were of black individuals.

Images are a very powerful tool, and with that we have to be very careful in how we represent people from different geographies, from different ethnicities and from different parts of the world.

Dr Esmita Charani, honorary associate professor at UCT

Their study made use of an exercise to review the use of imagery in global health in relation to antibiotic resistance.

The study found an over representation of people of colour, particularly women and children in vulnerable situations, seeking medical attention.

There are clear boundaries and codes of ethics for how we represent people when they are patients...currently, we breech a lot of these code of ethics, particularly when we are representing people of colour.

Dr Esmita Charani, honorary associate professor at UCT

An important aspect that's needed when using imagery of patients is consent, which according to the findings from the study was absent.

It's vital that the individuals in the images have given their consent under the right conditions, and that they're fully aware of what the images are going to be used for, and where it's going to be shown, says Dr Charani.

Dr Charani states that there are cases where the lines between noble work done by organisations, and the promotion of the organisation becomes blurred.

In one case an organisation's images showing vulnerable people of colour receiving healthcare, became paid stock images.

There were no standards to guide photographers, organisations and healthcare professionals on how to use imagery, particularly of patients...

Dr Esmita Charani, honorary associate professor at UCT

In order to combat this, Dr Esmita Charani and team have taken steps to evaluate the use of imagery in global health, but more importantly to provide a framework for photographers, organisations and healthcare professionals to help them be more mindful and respectful when taking and using images.

...to provide a framework for organisations, for individuals, for photographers, for healthcare professionals to be mindful...also, in the process, the four criteria that need to be adhered to in relation to adherence, integrity, consent and representation when deciding to use images of people who may be patients.

Dr Esmita Charani, honorary associate professor at UCT

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : People of colour are at the forefront of disease depiction in imagery – UCT Prof




13 January 2023 7:38 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
John Maytham
bias
UCT professor
misrepresentation

More from Local

ANC stalwart Frene Ginwala at the ANC policy conference. Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN.

Tributes pour in for SA's first democratic parliamentary speaker, Frene Ginwala

13 January 2023 4:15 PM

Sello Hatang, chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, chats with Thabo Mdluli on the passing of Frene Ginwala.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A matric pupil in class. Picture: Department of Basic Education/Twitter.

Why are matric results being released so late?

13 January 2023 12:21 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to Elijah Mhlanga from the Department of Basic Education, on school children who hasn't been placed and matric results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Lasizwe Dambuza on Twitter @lasizwe

Lasizwe Dambuza calls it quits on YouTube Channel

13 January 2023 9:16 AM

Six years and over 700,000 subscribers later, Lasizwe Dambuza pulled the plug on his YouTube Channel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom's Kusile power station. Picture: Facebook.

Nersa denies caving in to Eskom amid skyrocketing electricity tariffs

13 January 2023 8:16 AM

"We need to have a new approach on how we deal with applications of this nature," Nersa on Eskom tariffs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane in Marikana on Tuesday, 16 August 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

‘Children are being educated for unemployment’ - Maimane on 30% matric pass mark

13 January 2023 7:22 AM

Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane has launched a petition to end the 30% matric pass mark requirement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter

'We have lost 368 days of electricity, things need to change' - Steenhuisen

13 January 2023 6:48 AM

DA leader John Steenhuisen has asked to meet with president Ramaphosa to discuss how he plans to resolve the load shedding crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ lelemezzadri/123rf.com

Electricity goes up 18.65% in April - more money thrown into Eskom black hole?

12 January 2023 5:40 PM

Energy regulator Nersa has approved approved a 33.77% increase in Eskom’s electricity tariffs over the next two years, starting this April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com

'Loadshedding gives thieves a perfect timetable' - Tshwane utility services MMC

12 January 2023 3:53 PM

The country has been struck with extreme loadshedding and some municipalities are struggling to cope.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © nightowlza/123rf.com

Tourists terrified as elephant poachers fire shots at boat on Jozini Dam

12 January 2023 3:49 PM

What was supposed to be a relaxing game viewing boat ride turned into a nightmare as suspected elephant poachers opened fire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© beangeled81/123rf.com

Load curtailment: how does it impact large power users?

12 January 2023 3:47 PM

John Maytham interviews Fanele Mondi, chief executive officer of the Energy Intensive Users Group (EIUG).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

ANC stalwart Frene Ginwala at the ANC policy conference. Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN.

Tributes pour in for SA's first democratic parliamentary speaker, Frene Ginwala

13 January 2023 4:15 PM

Sello Hatang, chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, chats with Thabo Mdluli on the passing of Frene Ginwala.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC stalwart Frene Ginwala at the ANC policy conference. Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN.

First speaker of SA's democratic Parliament, Frene Ginwala, passes away at 90

13 January 2023 12:57 PM

In paying tribute to the struggle icon, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Ginwala was a formidable patriot and a leader of the nation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A matric pupil in class. Picture: Department of Basic Education/Twitter.

Why are matric results being released so late?

13 January 2023 12:21 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to Elijah Mhlanga from the Department of Basic Education, on school children who hasn't been placed and matric results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter

'We have lost 368 days of electricity, things need to change' - Steenhuisen

13 January 2023 6:48 AM

DA leader John Steenhuisen has asked to meet with president Ramaphosa to discuss how he plans to resolve the load shedding crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Portia Derby. Picture: Aurecon Group.

Is call for removal of high-profile CEOs becoming new national sport in SA?

12 January 2023 8:22 PM

Eskom's outgoing CEO was under pressure to resign virtually from the start. Transnet's Portia Derby is the latest CEO of an SOE to feel the heat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African National Congress national chairperson Gwede Mantashe at the party's 55th national elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Moving Eskom to Mantashe's Energy Dept 'like rearranging deck chairs on Titanic'

11 January 2023 5:14 PM

In terms of an ANC resolution SOEs should be overseen by the relevant government departments which means Eskom will move from the DPS to the DMRE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Notice board in the District Six Museum used during the Apartheid era in South Africa

3 South Africans share moving stories of being in exile during apartheid

11 January 2023 10:53 AM

Clement Manyathela talks to three South Africans who went into exile during apartheid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi at the state capture inquiry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi excited at being appointed to Competition Tribunal

11 January 2023 8:52 AM

Ray White chats to Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, one of 3 new senior counsel members of the Competition Tribunal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: City of Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams. Picture: @CityTshwane/Twitter

'Money didn't go missing', insists Tshwane Mayor Randall Willimas

11 January 2023 7:48 AM

Ray White and Executive Mayor of Tshwane, Randall Williams, discuss the latest Auditor General report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Members of the SANDF's Light Modern Brigade. Picture: @SANDF_ZA/Twitter

Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire

11 January 2023 6:57 AM

Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Electricity goes up 18.65% in April - more money thrown into Eskom black hole?

Business Local

'Private prosecution part of Zuma's Stalingrad strategy' - Lawson Naidoo

'Eskom should be placed under business rescue' says economist Dawie Roodt

Local Business

EWN Highlights

WC edu MEC worried about learner placement in the province

13 January 2023 6:33 PM

Payment dispute between grave diggers, municipality adds to GP mother's grief

13 January 2023 6:25 PM

Transnet revealed as biggest culprit of SOEs owing municipalities

13 January 2023 6:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA