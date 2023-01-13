People of colour are at the forefront of disease depiction in imagery – UCT Prof
John Maytham interviews Dr Esmita Charani, honorary associate professor at UCT.
As the saying goes, 'a picture says a thousand words', but what happens when the picture is an unfair, biased representation or depiction?
Dr Esmita Charani and team published an article titled 'People of colour: there's a bias in how pictures are used to depict disease in global health publications.'
The article shares concerns about the way in which diseases are depicted in global health imagery, specifically people of colour.
The use of imagery to depict diseases is important as it conveys symptoms of illnesses, says Dr Charani.
The most recent scenario of the incorrect use of imagery to showcase illness was monkey pox in Europe.
Dr Charani says that despite the illness affecting Europeans, the imagery used were of black individuals.
Images are a very powerful tool, and with that we have to be very careful in how we represent people from different geographies, from different ethnicities and from different parts of the world.Dr Esmita Charani, honorary associate professor at UCT
Their study made use of an exercise to review the use of imagery in global health in relation to antibiotic resistance.
The study found an over representation of people of colour, particularly women and children in vulnerable situations, seeking medical attention.
There are clear boundaries and codes of ethics for how we represent people when they are patients...currently, we breech a lot of these code of ethics, particularly when we are representing people of colour.Dr Esmita Charani, honorary associate professor at UCT
An important aspect that's needed when using imagery of patients is consent, which according to the findings from the study was absent.
It's vital that the individuals in the images have given their consent under the right conditions, and that they're fully aware of what the images are going to be used for, and where it's going to be shown, says Dr Charani.
Dr Charani states that there are cases where the lines between noble work done by organisations, and the promotion of the organisation becomes blurred.
In one case an organisation's images showing vulnerable people of colour receiving healthcare, became paid stock images.
There were no standards to guide photographers, organisations and healthcare professionals on how to use imagery, particularly of patients...Dr Esmita Charani, honorary associate professor at UCT
In order to combat this, Dr Esmita Charani and team have taken steps to evaluate the use of imagery in global health, but more importantly to provide a framework for photographers, organisations and healthcare professionals to help them be more mindful and respectful when taking and using images.
...to provide a framework for organisations, for individuals, for photographers, for healthcare professionals to be mindful...also, in the process, the four criteria that need to be adhered to in relation to adherence, integrity, consent and representation when deciding to use images of people who may be patients.Dr Esmita Charani, honorary associate professor at UCT
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : People of colour are at the forefront of disease depiction in imagery – UCT Prof
Source : Pixabay
