'We have lost 368 days of electricity, things need to change' - Steenhuisen
Ray White spoke to John Steenhuisen, Democratic Alliance leader.
-
An entire years’ worth of power has been lost to loadshedding since 2015 according to Steenhuisen.
-
Steenhuisen said we need to change the electricity model.
2023 had been off to a dark start with stage six loadshedding announced until further notice less than two weeks into the new year.
Steenhuisen says he wrote a letter to President Ramaphosa to discuss the electricity crisis which is impacting economic and social stability, and how government plans to solve it.
He adds that he thinks part of the solution lies in removing politics and ideology from Eskom.
What we need to do is get industry experts and engineers around the table and then get out of their way, and free up their hands to be able to get to grips with the situation.John Steenhuisen, DA leader
In addition to this, he says we should be opening up the energy sector to the private sector and stimulating supply as our current electricity model does not work.
We have now, since 2015, lost 368 days, that is a full year of hours of loadshedding. That is a whole year that has been wiped off the economy… surely it is time to do something different.John Steenhuisen, DA leader
Steenhuisen says that he wants to meet with the President because he thinks all ideas to fix the crisis should be on the table, regardless of what political party someone is a part of.
Listen to the audio above for more.
