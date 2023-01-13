Nersa denies caving in to Eskom amid skyrocketing electricity tariffs
Ray White interviews Thilivhali Nthakheni - Financial regulatory specialist at National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).
The National Energy regulator Nersa has rubbished claims that it is impartial. This after approving increased tariffs for Eskom.
Nersa approved an increased tariff of 18,65% starting in April this year.
South Africans are fuming about the recent electricity hike amid rolling Stage 6 of power cuts.
However, Nthakheni has denied that the power utility is dictating Nersa's scope of work.
It’s about the country. We did everything within what is prescribed.Thilivhali Nthakheni, Financial regulatory specialist - Nersa
Our results are based on reason fact and evidence.Thilivhali Nthakheni, Financial regulatory specialist - Nersa
The balance of the full increase will come into effect in April next year.
We couldn’t finish the review methodology on time and hence we were required to process this application.Thilivhali Nthakheni, Financial regulatory specialist - Nersa
