'Homeless Solutions' in Pretoria tackling homelessness, offering second chances

Homeless Solutions is an organisation based in Pretoria that aims to help those who are literally homeless.

Sechaba Potse says the organisation aims to help the homeless so that they can be part of society again.

He adds that their agenda is to provide practical help like making sure that they get jobs, and IDs and gain independence.

At the moment we are in need of things like solar panels, gas, and petrol because we don't have electricity as an organisation...So these are the main three things which we use as energy to keep the organisation running. Sechaba Potse, Administrator - Homeless Solutions

The organisation provides a temporary home until the homeless persons are able to maintain themselves, Potse emphasises.

Initially, we only assisted men but seeing that our services are needed by both men and women, especially women with children, as in Pretoria, mostly there are places that don't cater to women. Sechaba Potse, Administrator - Homeless Solutions

Potse highlights that after the Covid-19 pandemic, they noticed that the number of homeless people rose drastically.

The organisation ensures that the people they take in are people who are sincerely willing to change, Potse emphasises.