Fun fitness activities to do and events to attend in the coming weekends
We will start in Pretoria and it is something called the WTF mountain challenge sponsored by NavWorld.Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness enthusiast
Liezel says the name of the challenge comes from the famous Strava section in Pretoria East called 'WTF'.
The WTF mountain racing section is rated to be quite steep, she says.
She adds that the Strava section is also what most mountain bikers use to prepare for big events like Cape Epic, Sani2C, and Cape Pioneer.
She highlights that the event will take place on 14 January 2023 at Olifantsfontein.
Then the Prime view cross triathlon is happening on Saturday at Olifantsfontain same area.Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness enthusiast
Liezel adds that there will be a variety of other activities taking place there.
The third and last fitness fun activity that will be taking place in Gauteng is called the VUDA Park Occasia Road Race, she says.
Liezel highlights that this event will be taking place on the 28 January 2023 and it is one of those that will help you qualify for your Comrade's Marathon or the Two Oceans race.
The links to the events WTF mountain biking challenge, Prime view cross triathlon, and Duathlon.
The Western Cape is also going to be hosting its own cool and fun events you can enjoy this coming weekend, says Liezel.
Tomorrow is a free Sunrise Run and Walk — from Muizenberg to Kalkbay.Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness enthusiast
The sunrise run and walk is also one of Liezel's favourites because it allows her to meet new people.
The Trail Fun Summer Series 1 of 4 is happening at Neethlinghof tomorrow 14 January. So you get a medal that links up and you get four medals once you run all the events in this trail fun summer series.Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness enthusiast
The Off-Road Triathlon is going to be taking place in the Western Cape on 25 February 2023.
It is one of those that will give you a reason to visit the Western Cape, Liezel adds.
A link to full details of the events Trail fun Summer Series and Off-Road Triathlon.
Scroll to the audio to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Fun fitness activities to do and events to attend in the coming weekends
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/strong-athletes-sprinting-during-triathlon-race-5687491/
