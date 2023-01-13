Lasizwe Dambuza calls it quits on YouTube Channel





After six years in front of the camera, local YouTuber and reality TV personalist Lasizwe Dambuza has announced that he was pulling the plug on his self-titled YouTube Channel.

Dambuza announces in a heartful video that it was time for him to move on to the next chapter in his life after the challenging year that was 2022.

“Making this video has been so difficult for me as YouTube is my first home. Thank you to everyone who has supported and helped me grow in my YouTube journey, but it's time we say goodbye to this chapter and let's make room for a new era.”

The channel, which has gained over 700,000 subscribers, is known for its relatable comical skits, Q and A’s, and vlog-style videos.

Also in the video, Dambuza mentions that he would be rebranding in the form of the ‘African Network Channel’.

“It’s not the end, it’s just the beginning of a new era. We building from zero to a million,” he says.

Supporters have rallied behind the creator, looking forward to what this next chapter holds.

No man but this actually hurts.

This might be the end and the beginning greater things.

