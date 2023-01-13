Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri among the top 10 favorites to clinch crown





Ray White interviews Stephanie Weil who is the Chief Executive Officer of Miss South Africa.

Our very own Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri has been predicted by social media polls to clinch the 71st Miss Universe crown.

The main event of the pageant is expected to take place this Sunday in New Orleans, America.

Weil is hopeful that Nokeri stands a chance of wearing the crown.

The polls can get to you a little bit and I know that Ndavi Nokeri has blown the judges away, I thought her prelims were phenomenal and I think that is the one difference we against other countries. Stephanie Weil, CEO - Miss South Africa.

Loving the passion and inspiration behind the capes this year! #MissUniverse



Tune in NOW to the 71st #MISSUNIVERSE Preliminary Competition airing LIVE on the official YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/3OZ2Dpigtv ' Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 12, 2023

A leading beauty pageant website, Missosology has placed Nokeri as one of the top 10 to win the prestigious crown.

The show will be aired on DSTV One Magic channel 103.

