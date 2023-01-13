Why are matric results being released so late?
- Over 1300 pupils have not been placed in Gauteng schools yet.
- In 2022, the 2021 matric results were released on the 19th of January.
Matric results are expected to be released on the 19th of January. This comes after interruptions to grade 12 timetables due to Covid-19.
However, the Department of Higher Education and Training assures the country that releasing the matric results later than usual won't have any effect on the 2023 academic year.
In Gauteng, over 1,300 children have still not been placed.
In the rest of the provinces, things have gone well. Teaching and learning are taking place in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, the North West, and such provinces that are inland, Free State, as well.Elijah Mhlanga - Department of Basic Education spokesperson
RELATED | Covid-19 caused delays in the release date of matric results - Umalusi
Gauteng, we know that there are challenges with placement, but there are only a few schools where parents are battling to find spaces for their children for a number of reasons.Elijah Mhlanga - Department of Basic Education spokesperson
Many feel that the fact that matric results are being released this late may have a dire impact on those who have failed and those hoping to get into tertiary institutions.
In 2022, the 2021 results were released on the 19th of January. This year it's the same thing. There is nothing different from what happened last year, which was caused by covid and as a factor, we are still suffering the impact of covid even now.Elijah Mhlanga - Department of Basic Education spokesperson
Remember, school started late last year, so the entire program had to be adjusted, which means the delayed start had a ripple effect on the entire program of the year.Elijah Mhlanga - Department of Basic Education spokesperson
For more on this, scroll up and take a listen to the audio clip attached above.
