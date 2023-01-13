Dating or married, these 3 powerhouses play a big role in relationships





source: www.pexels.com

According to Leigh, there are three powerhouses within a relationship: family, sex, and money.

So, there are three powerhouses within a relationship, whether you are dating or married. Dating coach, Leigh Joy

She says that timing is everything when it comes to communication. Though there is a saying, "Don't go to bed angry," sometimes it is better to sleep on the issue and process it before attempting to talk about it, explains Joy.

Sometimes it is better to go to bed and take space, sleep on it and wake up the next morning, re-think and process it a little bit then comeback. Dating coach, Leigh Joy

Also, she says that it is important to have deep discussions in front of your children, given that the conversation is respectful and age-appropriate, because that is how children learn.

Joy adds that kids do not learn by what we say, but rather by what we do.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.