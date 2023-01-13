How making time for an adventure can boost your mental health





Gushwell Brooks spoke to Gabbi Brondani, writer and travel correspondent.

Travel is important for your mental well-being .

Even exploring new places in the city you live in can reap these benefits.

Copyright: dedivan1923/123rf

For many of us, a chance to travel might seem far away, especially if we have just returned to work, but travel can have benefits for you and your mental health.

With the entire year ahead of us to plan, there are many reasons why travel should be on your agenda in 2023.

If the idea of budgeting for a big trip fills you with dread, there's no need to worry. Brondani says that even exploring your own city can give you the same mental health benefits as a big trip.

Any and every single kind of travel where you are exploring new places has some sort of positive effect on your wellbeing. Gabbi Brondani, writer and travel correspondent

One of the advantages of travel is that it can help you on your journey of self-discovery.

Whether you are exploring a new city and culture or hiking a local trail, the break from a repetitive day-to-day life can help you find yourself and your interests, according to Brondani.

In addition to this, she said the change of scenery can help reignite your creativity and help you discover and develop your passions.

You can also use your travel time to reconnect with your loved ones and share an adventure together, which is extremely important for your mental health.

When we spend leisure time with people we love and who we trust, happy hormones like oxytocin and dopamine are released. Gabbi Brondani, writer and travel correspondent

Whether your dream trip involves active exploration of a new place or lounging on the beach with a drink in hand, be sure to make time for you and your mental health this year. You deserve it.

Listen to the audio above for more.