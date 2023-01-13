How making time for an adventure can boost your mental health
Gushwell Brooks spoke to Gabbi Brondani, writer and travel correspondent.
-
Travel is important for your mental well-being.
-
Even exploring new places in the city you live in can reap these benefits.
For many of us, a chance to travel might seem far away, especially if we have just returned to work, but travel can have benefits for you and your mental health.
With the entire year ahead of us to plan, there are many reasons why travel should be on your agenda in 2023.
If the idea of budgeting for a big trip fills you with dread, there's no need to worry. Brondani says that even exploring your own city can give you the same mental health benefits as a big trip.
Any and every single kind of travel where you are exploring new places has some sort of positive effect on your wellbeing.Gabbi Brondani, writer and travel correspondent
One of the advantages of travel is that it can help you on your journey of self-discovery.
Whether you are exploring a new city and culture or hiking a local trail, the break from a repetitive day-to-day life can help you find yourself and your interests, according to Brondani.
In addition to this, she said the change of scenery can help reignite your creativity and help you discover and develop your passions.
You can also use your travel time to reconnect with your loved ones and share an adventure together, which is extremely important for your mental health.
When we spend leisure time with people we love and who we trust, happy hormones like oxytocin and dopamine are released.Gabbi Brondani, writer and travel correspondent
Whether your dream trip involves active exploration of a new place or lounging on the beach with a drink in hand, be sure to make time for you and your mental health this year. You deserve it.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_101100110_plane-model-with-world-map-passports-and-tickets-as-airplane-traveling-and-tickets-booking-concept.html
More from Lifestyle
Dating or married, these 3 powerhouses play a big role in relationships
Thabo Shole-Mashao hosts dating coach, Leigh Joy as she answers listener’s dating and relationships questions and concerns.Read More
Why are matric results being released so late?
Mandy Wiener chats to Elijah Mhlanga from the Department of Basic Education, on school children who hasn't been placed and matric results.Read More
Lasizwe Dambuza calls it quits on YouTube Channel
Six years and over 700,000 subscribers later, Lasizwe Dambuza pulled the plug on his YouTube Channel.Read More
'Homeless Solutions' in Pretoria tackling homelessness, offering second chances
Africa Melane speaks to administrator at Homeless Solutions Sechaba Potse about the work it does and how listeners can assist.Read More
Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54
The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54.Read More
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car
Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential Authority was looking into the company's finances.Read More
BMW sparks uproar on social media- 'You don't mess with the ancestors'
A BMW SA billboard's approach to the ancestors has sparked emotional debate on social media.Read More
Did you know you can insure your car for an agreed value?
You may know that you can insure your vehicle for retail value or market value, but did you know there is a third option?Read More
Girl-School inculcates self-love, strength and confidence in young girls
Clarence Ford in conversation with Alette Winckler, CEO of Girls' Schools.Read More