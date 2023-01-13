First speaker of SA's democratic Parliament, Frene Ginwala, passes away at 90
JOHANNESBURG: The founding speaker of South Africa’s first democratic Parliament, Dr. Frene Ginwala, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 90.
In announcing her death, the presidency said Ginwala died at her home after suffering a stroke two weeks ago.
President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences to the late politician’s family and friends on behalf of the nation.
In paying tribute to the struggle icon, Ramaphosa said Ginwala was a formidable patriot and a leader of the nation, whose dedication to justice and democracy around the world remained an impassioned objective to her dying day.
"Doctor Ginwala was influential and instrumental in shaping the advancement of democracy and the intrenchment of democratic political processes and fundamental socioeconomic rights in the Southern African Development Community," said spokesperson for the presidency, Vincent Magwenya.
"SA has lost another giant, among a special generation of leaders to whom we owe our freedom. To whom we owe our commitment to keep building the South Africa to which they devoted their all", he said.
This article first appeared on EWN : First speaker of SA's democratic Parliament, Frene Ginwala, passes away at 90
Source : Masa Kekana/EWN
