Tributes pour in for SA's first democratic parliamentary speaker, Frene Ginwala





Ginwala died at the age of 90

She served in parliament between 1994 and 2004

Dr Frena Ginwala, who was South Africa's first democratic parliamentary speaker, died on Thursday night.

The 90-year-old died of a stroke. President Cyril Ramaphosa was one of the many people who paid tribute to Ginwala earlier today after hearing about her death.

From an early age, Ginwala had a passion for social justice and wanted to see a change in South Africa during Apartheid. Ginwala also famously served as the country's first democratic parliamentary speaker from 1994 until 2004.

Last year you remember we started off the year burying Arch Bishop Desmond Tutu, now we starting this year on another note of losing Ginwala. I think by saying it's an end of an era, it's about how much of servant leadership we are losing. People who had the essence of what it meant to be a leader, what it meant to have waged a struggle that they waged. Sello Hatang - chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation

Many have classified Ginwala as a "struggle icon." She also played an emphatic role in ensuring many different laws were changed.

One of the things we were happy to have helped her family with, in fact last year, my team worked with her family to preserve her archives. She use to lead the ANC's archive team for the longest of time. She's someone who cared about archive, that's why the Department of Arts and Culture needs to be doing more to ensure it preserves our heritage. Sello Hatang - chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation

