Court rules that a summons can be served on a security guard at your complex

Zikalala feels that the court is regressing on its ruling given the fact that defaulters would claim that they did not know that there were summons given to the security guard.

Defaulters could state that they only found out about the summons after they tried to apply for credit.

It pains me to say that the court is regressing from the decision that was taken. Mpumelelo Zikalala, legal analyst

There was an argument saying that there is a high number of default judgments that are taken, and that individuals will find out that they have a default judgment after trying to, for example, apply for credit. Mpumelelo Zikalala, legal analyst

Only then do you realise that there were summons served against you at the security guard or at your door rather than being given to you, which goes against the main principle of why you need to be served personally with this type of summons, so you are aware that certain litigation is taking place. Mpumelelo Zikalala, legal analyst

Zikalala advised that the person taking credit should also take some responsibility when it comes to the kind of contract that they are going to sign.

He says that a person must be careful about what they agree to, and they must also update the people with whom they have entered into a contract with their new address and contact details.

This can be done as a precautionary measure to ensure that any documents that need to be served can be served directly to them.

