[WATCH] Enraged guest smashes sports car into hotel, races through lobby
An angry guest at a Shanghai hotel caused pandemonium when he smashed his sports car through the establishment's glass doors this week.
The man proceeded to drive wildly through the hotel lobby, crashing into everything in the path of his vehicle.
Local media reported that the guest was angry after an argument with staff about a laptop that went missing during his stay at the hotel.
Hotel staff can be seen running towards the car and banging on the doors when it finally comes to a stop, but then it takes off again.
The driver heads for the exit, but the car comes to a stop once more when it slams into a door frame.
A 28-year old man was reportedly arrested, and no-one was injured.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Enraged guest smashes sports car into hotel, races through lobby
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hM57TL3Tkw
More from Lifestyle
Quick tips to help kids (and parents) deal with 'back to school bombshell'
Parenting expert Nikki Bush shares valuable advice on starting the new school term in a way that minimises stress for both children and parents.Read More
[VIDEO] How octopuses do their own manicures (Who knew!)
The Two Oceans Aquarium has posted a video showing octopuses grooming, to shed the cuticles on their suckers.Read More
Fun fitness activities to do and events to attend in the coming weekends
Every week, our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen brings the most fun activities and fitness experiences to keep fit.Read More
Dating or married, these 3 powerhouses play a big role in relationships
Thabo Shole-Mashao hosts dating coach, Leigh Joy as she answers listener’s dating and relationships questions and concerns.Read More
How making time for an adventure can boost your mental health
Travelling can have major mental health benefits and now is the perfect time to start planning your next adventure.Read More
Why are matric results being released so late?
Mandy Wiener chats to Elijah Mhlanga from the Department of Basic Education, on school children who hasn't been placed and matric results.Read More
Lasizwe Dambuza calls it quits on YouTube Channel
Six years and over 700,000 subscribers later, Lasizwe Dambuza pulled the plug on his YouTube Channel.Read More
'Homeless Solutions' in Pretoria tackling homelessness, offering second chances
Africa Melane speaks to administrator at Homeless Solutions Sechaba Potse about the work it does and how listeners can assist.Read More
Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54
The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54.Read More
More from World
Why on earth we need to pay attention to the weather...in space!
John Maytham spoke to Sansa MD Dr Lee-Anne McKinnell about why monitoring space weather is critical.Read More
Russia says the use of cellphones led to death of troops
Russia says 89 of its soldiers were killed at a temporary barracks in Makiivka, on the eastern side of Ukraine.Read More
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL)
Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn’t seem to know what country he was in.Read More
'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her
If you think your significant partner has made a mistake, wait until you hear this.Read More
Many countries now force travellers from China to undergo Covid tests
Countries are imposing Covid-19 test requirements on Chinese commuters following hard-to-believe case reports.Read More
Europe war in the sky: Russia, Ukraine increasingly pummel each other from above
Russia and Ukraine are stepping up aerial assaults.Read More
China wants to claim the moon as its own territory - Bill Nelson (NASA)
NASA's administrator Bill Nelson says that the USA needs to monitor China as it is closing ranks to take the moon.Read More
5000 cases of drink-spiking reported in 2022 - NPCC
Britain's police warn women to guard against drink spiking following nearly 5000 cases reported during the year.Read More
After 100 days, Iran’s women-led anti-government protests are NOT slowing down
The protests for women and their rights in Iran have not slowed down despite the decrease in media coverage.Read More