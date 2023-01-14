



@ izanbar/123rf.com

Guess what? Octopuses do their own manicures!

The highly intelligent sea creatures have a technique to shed the protective linings that cover their suckers just like we would trim our fingernails when they get too long, explains Cape Town's Two Oceans Aquarium.

These linings cover each suction cup on an octopus' eight limbs - its so-called tentacles are made up of six "arms" and two "legs".

The creature vigorously swirls its tentacles together to shed its chitinous cuticles.

[This way] our octopus keeps its suckers squeaky clean! Grooming improves grip strength and sharpens the octopus' ability to taste what it touches. Two Oceans Aquarium

Watch the octopus self-care technique in the video below

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [VIDEO] How octopuses do their own manicures (Who knew!)