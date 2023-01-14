[VIDEO] How octopuses do their own manicures (Who knew!)
Guess what? Octopuses do their own manicures!
The highly intelligent sea creatures have a technique to shed the protective linings that cover their suckers just like we would trim our fingernails when they get too long, explains Cape Town's Two Oceans Aquarium.
RELATED: How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work
These linings cover each suction cup on an octopus' eight limbs - its so-called tentacles are made up of six "arms" and two "legs".
The creature vigorously swirls its tentacles together to shed its chitinous cuticles.
[This way] our octopus keeps its suckers squeaky clean! Grooming improves grip strength and sharpens the octopus' ability to taste what it touches.Two Oceans Aquarium
Watch the octopus self-care technique in the video below
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [VIDEO] How octopuses do their own manicures (Who knew!)
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/izanbar/izanbar1609/izanbar160900315/128636662-octopus-underwater-close-up-portrait-detail.jpg
