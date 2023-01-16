‘Mom, you know your child’ — A guide to spotting early signs of childhood cancer
Hulisani Ravele interviewed, programme development manager, Adri Ludick, from the Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa.
The survival rate for children with cancer in South Africa is around 55%, with half of the total number of patients dying due to misdiagnosis.
Ludick says that parents and primary caregivers should trust their instincts to spot the early signs of cancer in children.
I always just say mom you know your child, be in sync with your child.Adri Ludick, Programme development manager - Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa
She adds that detecting the illness can be difficult because cancer often appears rapidly on a child’s developing body.
However, the biggest indicator that something might be wrong is the sudden appearance of lumps, adds Ludick.
Every lump needs to be referred especially when it’s a hard lump.Adri Ludick, Programme development manager - Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa
Here is an acronym Ludick uses to guide parents on how to spot early warning signs.
Siluan’s Warning Signs of Childhood Cancer:
S – Seek medical help early for ongoing symptoms
I – White spot in the eye, new squint, sudden blindness or bulging eyeball
L – Lump on the stomach, pelvis, head, arms, legs, testicle or glands
U – Unexplained fever present for over two weeks, weight loss, fatigue, pale appearance, easy bruising & bleeding
A – Aching bones, joints, back and easy fractures
N – Neurological signs, a change in walk, balance or speech, regression, continuous headaches with / without vomiting & enlarged head
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_108360673_little-asian-boy-sick-asthma.html?vti=lcrrdcm2sp9x55r6he-1-39
