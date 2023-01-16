How do you know it's time to move jobs? An expert helps us answer the question
If you are thinking of changing jobs, you will be relieved to know that you are not the only one contemplating change. Vanessa Raath says this is normally the time of year that people consider a new job option.
It always happens at this time of the year, you ask any recruiter their busiest time it is always January and February.Vanessa Raath, Global Talent Sourcing Trainer & Career Branding Specialist
Raath adds that reasons to move jobs differ for each person:
People may move jobs because they are relocating, while others may be looking for only part-time work, some are looking for a better financial position, boredom in a current job may jump-start a move, and there are those who shift jobs due to mental health issues.
Make a list and be honest with yourself and if you have made a call then it is time to move.Vanessa Raath, Global Talent Sourcing Trainer & Career Branding Specialist
This is a fantastic time to start considering a new job, now until the middle of the year it is a great time to be looking for a job explains Raath.
Always trust your gut. I think we tend to ignore the signs or ignore what our gut tells us, but your gut will tell you when it is the right time to move on and look for something else.Vanessa Raath, Global Talent Sourcing Trainer & Career Branding Specialist
