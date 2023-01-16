Sowetan front page shares stories of loadshedding's impact on small business





John Perlman spoke to Senior Reporter at Sowetan, Nomazima Nkosi about the paper's front page article.

Thousands of businesses have been unable to operate efficiently across South Africa due to loadshedding. This could add to already high employment rates in South Africa, understanding that small businesses are the backbone of creating employment in the country.

To shine a spotlight on this dire situation, The Sowetan front page debuted businesses affected by loadshedding and showed the extent to which businesses were affected by the power cuts.

Nkosi says that idea came about when the editor was sitting in the dark on Friday night and thought about businesses that are affected by loadshedding.

With youth unemployment just over 30%, the effects of loadshedding may cause a further spike as the youth generally tends to rely on small businesses for jobs.

The Black Business Council stated that a lot of young people rely on small businesses for jobs, and when they find themselves in situations like this they run their businesses at a loss, which sometimes results in job losses. Nomazima Nkosi, Senior Reporter - Sowetan

Small businesses struggle to communicate with their customers because of network issues during loadshedding. Larger distributors, on the other hand, say that they have fresh produce that they cannot keep and they’re now passing the buck to the spaza shops, which further creates a problem for spaza shop owners.

One of the business owners said that they receive their orders via an app, and If there’s no electricity, there’s no network, meaning that they can’t receive orders and they can’t make money if they’re not receiving orders. Nomazima Nkosi, Senior Reporter - Sowetan

Nkosi adds that they were unable to get every business that was affected and the front page feature is just a selection of examples of what is happening throughout the country.

We went around asked for numbers and started calling businesses and we were speaking to these business owners who told us their stories. Nomazima Nkosi, Senior Reporter at Sowetan

