‘Numerous problems in regulation’ - why SA is facing specialist nurse shortage
John Perlman spoke to Judith Bruce, Wits University’s head of Therapeutic Sciences.
• South Africa’s is facing a shortage of specialist nurses due to the government’s transition to new qualifications
• This is a deepening crisis for public and private hospitals, which have struggled for over ten years to recruit specialist nurses in areas such as intensive and emergency care and oncology.
Bruce says an unclear plan, lack of accreditation and excessive limitations, have left specialist training institutions in limbo and unable to equip the next influx of workers with necessary skills.
There hasn’t been a sufficient or a substantial increase in institutions both in the private and public sector to have the ability of the capacity to train specialist nurses.Judith Bruce, Head of Therapeutic Sciences - Wits University
The main cause at the moment is the limitation placed on institutions to train specialist nurses.Judith Bruce, Head of Therapeutic Sciences - Wits University
Government has placed restrictions on the number of nurses that can be trained per institution, which Bruce says is a mismatch for a burgeoning population like South Africa.
They need to have different metrics to determine the numbers that should be trained for the future.Judith Bruce, Head of Therapeutic Sciences - Wits University
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143131793_covid-19-outbreak-healthcare-worker-nurse-working-in-intensive-care-unit-mechanical-ventilation-syst.html
More from Local
Living in Johannesburg... load shedding stage 6 and water restrictions level 1
The Johannesburg water infrastructure is under strain with increased load shedding and higher demands due to the heatwave.Read More
Stage 8 load shedding likely from July. Stage 10 also possible - energy expert
"We're on a downward trend that doesn't seem to be stopping," says Matthew Cruise, an energy expert at Hohm Energy.Read More
Sowetan front page shares stories of loadshedding's impact on small business
President Ramaphosa has canceled his trip to the WEF in Davos, Switzerland to attend the energy crisis in South Africa.Read More
'Eskom is billing for load shedded hours’ — DA plan revolt against power cuts
The protests follow Eskom's Stage 6 load shedding announcement on Wednesday, because of breakdowns at its power stations.Read More
'If you spot the tiger loose in Walkerville, do not approach it,' — local CPF
A loose tigress has been spotted in the Walkers fruit farms area in the South of Johannesburg.Read More
‘The citizens cannot be the underwriters for Eskom,’ — Mmusi Maimane
Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane is supporting the call for legal action over the continued load shedding.Read More
Arthur Mafokate implicated in Lottery Commission fraud
Kwaito star Arthur Mafokate is the latest celebrity to be implicated in the National Lotteries Commission Fraud.Read More
WATCH: Two Durban metro cops play hopscotch during busy traffic
A video has gone viral of two Durban Metro police having fun at a busy intersection in KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket'
The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town.Read More