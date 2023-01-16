Brain drain and an ageing workforce are only going to worsen Eskom's problems
According to a report by Prima Research, Eskom's lost about 22% of its workforce over the past five years, due to resignations and retirements.
Many of those 'skilled' and 'experienced' workers have not been replaced.
Another 24% of Eskom's staffing compliment is over the age of 50, most of whom could be retiring within the next few years.
Eskom currently only has less than 900 employees under the age of 30. Now 5 years ago, than number was more than 5 000.
Eskom may've granted South Africans a reprieve from Stage 6 loadshedding, with news coming through on Monday afternoon that the power utility will downgrade power cuts to Stage 4 on Tuesday, but analysts are still forecasting a dark 2023 for the country.
In 2022, South Africans experienced more than 200 days of loadshedding, the worst year by far since rolling power cuts were first introduced back in 2008.
It may just be a little more than two weeks into the new year, but South Africans have experienced blackouts everyday in 2023 so far, and it's not going to get any better, anytime soon.
That's the view of Shamil Ismail, an analyst at Prima Research, an independent, equity research firm based in Cape Town, which focuses its research on consumer-facing and industrial companies.
Its latest report on Eskom doesn't make for good reading, delving into the deterioration of the power over the last few months as loadshedding worsened.
Ismail says failure to retain skilled workers has significantly contributed to Eskom's demise, losing about 22% of its workforce over the past five years, due to resignations and retirements.
Another 24% of its staffing compliment is over the age of 50, many of whom could be retiring within the next few years.
...so basically, over the next few years Eskom would've lost half of its staff which is a massive hollowing out of the business,Shamil Ismail, an analyst at Prima Research.
It's a significant loss of skill, experience and institutional memory.Shamil Ismail, an analyst at Prima Research.
We think there's been some flawed management strategies that's accelerated Eskom's descent since 2018, and the most harmful of that was the undue focus on staff costs.Shamil Ismail, an analyst at Prima Research.
Eskom currently only has less than 900 employees under the age of 30. Now 5 years ago, than number was more than 5 000.Shamil Ismail, an analyst at Prima Research.
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Brain drain and an ageing workforce are only going to worsen Eskom's problems
