'Chat GPT' is being hailed as a game-changer in AI technology

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:35
Health and wellness: Understanding food allergies intolerances
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Professor Claudia gray | Paediatric allergist at Allergy Foundation South Africa
Today at 12:05
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announces the release of the 2022/2023 festive season road traffic statistics.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi office said his office would be monitoring the situation in the Johannesburg CBD closely following Monday's violent protest.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Vuyo Mhaga, Gauteng Premier Spokesperson
Today at 12:15
Eskom faces big court battles over load-shedding.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Eric Mabuza
Today at 12:23
City Power to cut-off defaulting business accounts in the effort to recover R363 million debt.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 12:27
Joburg Water urges residents to use water sparingly amid load shedding crisis.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
EWN speaks to businesses that have been heavily affected by loadshedding and are on the brink of closure.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:41
SASRIA prepares for set public revolt against Eskom, this as load shedding continues in the country.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mpumi Tyikwe - Managing Director of Insurance at Alexander Forbes
Today at 12:56
The search continues for a missing tiger, teams are working to capture escaped it after it was found near waterhole.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gresham Mandy - local Community Policing Forum's (CPF)
Today at 13:35
Warmer weather enticing snakes out into the open; What to do when you find a snake?
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Johan Marais - CEO at Africa Snakebite Institute
Today at 14:05
Navigating 4 Day Week: What exactly does a 4 Day Week mean?
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Karen Lowe - Director of 4 Day Week South Africa NPC and Chairperson of 4 Day Week SA Coalition
Today at 14:35
Car Feature: Consumer reports just released the 2023 most reliable car brands.
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Brandon van Reenen - Content Creator who goes by the name SUPERINFORMATIVE on TikTok
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Blackouts, further tariff hikes point to ‘inevitable’ financial distress for SA businesses this year
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Oresti Patricios - CEO at Ornico Group
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - Avoiding and Dodging Investment Scams
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maya Fisher-French - Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Living in Johannesburg... load shedding stage 6 and water restrictions level 1 The Johannesburg water infrastructure is under strain with increased load shedding and higher demands due to the heatwave. 17 January 2023 7:49 AM
Stage 8 load shedding likely from July. Stage 10 also possible - energy expert "We're on a downward trend that doesn't seem to be stopping," says Matthew Cruise, an energy expert at Hohm Energy. 17 January 2023 7:33 AM
‘Numerous problems in regulation’ - why SA is facing specialist nurse shortage The sustainability of nursing education is under threat due to numerous problems in regulation. 16 January 2023 3:56 PM
View all Local
Court set to deliver judgment on Ramaphosa vs Zuma private prosecution bid Gauteng High Court will deliver judgment on President Ramaphosa’s application to halt the former president's private prosecution. 16 January 2023 8:08 AM
Tributes pour in for SA's first democratic parliamentary speaker, Frene Ginwala Sello Hatang, chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, chats with Thabo Mdluli on the passing of Frene Ginwala. 13 January 2023 4:15 PM
First speaker of SA's democratic Parliament, Frene Ginwala, passes away at 90 In paying tribute to the struggle icon, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Ginwala was a formidable patriot and a leader of the nation... 13 January 2023 12:57 PM
View all Politics
'Being flippant about money was not a smart attitude' - Prof Richard Calland Richard Calland, associate professor of public law at UCT shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode o... 16 January 2023 8:43 PM
'Don't worry, it's not all doom and gloom for SA's economy' says economist Bruce Whitfield speaks to Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE. 16 January 2023 7:54 PM
'Chat GPT' is being hailed as a game-changer in AI technology Bruce Whitfield speaks to Arthur Goldstuck, Founder and CEO of World Wide Work. 16 January 2023 7:22 PM
View all Business
Want to get back into a fitness routine? Start by strengthening your back If your posture needs strengthening, Liezel van der Westhuizen recommends these bent-over-rows and back sculpting techniques. 17 January 2023 9:03 AM
[WATCH] Women have better friendships than men - Jane Fonda A video is going viral of American actress and former fashion model Jane Fonda discussing friendships between women. 17 January 2023 6:50 AM
How do you know it's time to move jobs? An expert helps us answer the question Hulisani Ravele speaks to Global Talent Sourcing Trainer & Career Branding Specialist, Vanessa Raath. 16 January 2023 2:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
View all Sport
Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri among the top 10 favorites to clinch crown 'South African women have a story to tell,' says Weil on chances of Nokeri being crowned Miss Universe. 13 January 2023 10:07 AM
Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54 The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54. 13 January 2023 6:24 AM
Qwest TV created by Quincy Jones to bring 'exciting' culture and music to DStv Qwest TV will be launched next week Friday. 12 January 2023 7:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Taliban officials pay $8, get verified Twitter accounts Before Elon Musk took over as CEO, there was no way for the Taliban to use verified Twitter accounts to post. 17 January 2023 9:02 AM
Crime boss accused of murder, torture of child caught after 30 year on the run Armed soldiers and police raided a private clinic in Sicily's capital, Palermo, when they arrested Matteo Messina Denaro. 17 January 2023 8:11 AM
[WATCH] Enraged guest smashes sports car into hotel, races through lobby A guest at a Shanghai hotel smashed his car through the glass doors after reportedly getting into a dispute with staff about a mis... 14 January 2023 11:05 AM
View all World
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
View all Africa
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential... 12 January 2023 7:07 PM
BMW sparks uproar on social media- 'You don't mess with the ancestors' A BMW SA billboard's approach to the ancestors has sparked emotional debate on social media. 12 January 2023 4:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this... 12 January 2023 4:37 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

'Chat GPT' is being hailed as a game-changer in AI technology

16 January 2023 7:22 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Artificial Intelligence
Arthur Goldstuck
World Wide Worx
Chat GPT
Aggie Z Gatemand

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Arthur Goldstuck, Founder and CEO of World Wide Work.

  • Chat GPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot created by a company called Open AI.

  • It's regarded as the most powerful AI tool ever created, and can be used in a variety of different ways.

  • It's a chatbot that can respond to queries and questions immediately, and can also writes essays and stories.

artificial-intelligence-.jpg

Chat GPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot created by a company called Open AI and is being hailed as a game-changer in the world of artificial intelligence (AI).

It uses machine learning to generate responses to users’ queries, but can do more than just respond to a query or question.

It's regarded as the most powerful AI tool ever created, and can be used in a variety of different ways.

It can write an essay, write a song, poem or even an article.

That's exactly what Arthur Goldstuck, CEO and founder off World Wide Worx did.

He used Chat GPT to write a review of the Samsung S23 Ultra, and in doing so, created Aggie Z Gatemand, South Africa's first bot reporter.

Goldstuck has hailed Chat GPT as the future of AI technology.

Chat GPT is the first, really effective automatic writing tool that's been put out.

Arthur Goldstuck, Founder & CEO of World Wide Worx.

None of it was on this level. All the previous models very quickly went from a free service to a paid for service, but also proved not to have any longevity.

Arthur Goldstuck, Founder & CEO of World Wide Worx.

What it is able to do, compared to all the others, is like a different generation. It's a different century in artificial intelligence.

Arthur Goldstuck, Founder & CEO of World Wide Worx.

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Chat GPT' is being hailed as a game-changer in AI technology




16 January 2023 7:22 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Artificial Intelligence
Arthur Goldstuck
World Wide Worx
Chat GPT
Aggie Z Gatemand

More from Business

South Africa's wheat farms have been producing record harvests of late. © antonmedvedev/123rf.com

Eskom kneecaps agriculture... it's grim, but hunger is coming for us

17 January 2023 8:32 AM

Load shedding is having grim ramifications for the South African economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com

Stage 8 load shedding likely from July. Stage 10 also possible - energy expert

17 January 2023 7:33 AM

"We're on a downward trend that doesn't seem to be stopping," says Matthew Cruise, an energy expert at Hohm Energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Richard Calland. Picture: Supplied

'Being flippant about money was not a smart attitude' - Prof Richard Calland

16 January 2023 8:43 PM

Richard Calland, associate professor of public law at UCT shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The rand strengthened against the dollar as US inflation eased

'Don't worry, it's not all doom and gloom for SA's economy' says economist

16 January 2023 7:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Brain drain and an ageing workforce are only going to worsen Eskom's problems

16 January 2023 5:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Shamil Ismail, analyst at Prima Research.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

https://previews.123rf.com/images/gaudilab/gaudilab1706/gaudilab170602122/80280752-skilled-afro-american-female-financier-working-overtime-to-finish-report-before-leader-council-begin.jpg

How do you know it's time to move jobs? An expert helps us answer the question

16 January 2023 2:46 PM

Hulisani Ravele speaks to Global Talent Sourcing Trainer & Career Branding Specialist, Vanessa Raath.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Portia Derby. Picture: Aurecon Group.

Is call for removal of high-profile CEOs becoming new national sport in SA?

12 January 2023 8:22 PM

Eskom's outgoing CEO was under pressure to resign virtually from the start. Transnet's Portia Derby is the latest CEO of an SOE to feel the heat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car

12 January 2023 7:07 PM

Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential Authority was looking into the company's finances.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ lelemezzadri/123rf.com

Electricity goes up 18.65% in April - more money thrown into Eskom black hole?

12 January 2023 5:40 PM

Energy regulator Nersa has approved approved a 33.77% increase in Eskom’s electricity tariffs over the next two years, starting this April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BMW billboard posted on Twitter @Dimpho_Mokwala

BMW sparks uproar on social media- 'You don't mess with the ancestors'

12 January 2023 4:49 PM

A BMW SA billboard's approach to the ancestors has sparked emotional debate on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Living in Johannesburg... load shedding stage 6 and water restrictions level 1

Local

[WATCH] Women have better friendships than men - Jane Fonda

Lifestyle

Stage 8 load shedding likely from July. Stage 10 also possible - energy expert

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Parliament violated its oversight role when it rejected Section 89 report: ATM

17 January 2023 11:10 AM

Pongola truck driver returns to court for bail application

17 January 2023 10:21 AM

Sheba the escaped tiger reopens debate on keeping wild animals as pets

17 January 2023 9:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA