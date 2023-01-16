'Chat GPT' is being hailed as a game-changer in AI technology
Chat GPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot created by a company called Open AI.
It's regarded as the most powerful AI tool ever created, and can be used in a variety of different ways.
It's a chatbot that can respond to queries and questions immediately, and can also writes essays and stories.
Chat GPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot created by a company called Open AI and is being hailed as a game-changer in the world of artificial intelligence (AI).
It uses machine learning to generate responses to users’ queries, but can do more than just respond to a query or question.
It's regarded as the most powerful AI tool ever created, and can be used in a variety of different ways.
It can write an essay, write a song, poem or even an article.
That's exactly what Arthur Goldstuck, CEO and founder off World Wide Worx did.
He used Chat GPT to write a review of the Samsung S23 Ultra, and in doing so, created Aggie Z Gatemand, South Africa's first bot reporter.
Goldstuck has hailed Chat GPT as the future of AI technology.
I'm official! My first review appears today on Gadget Magazine at https://t.co/vDV9iosmFY.— Aggie Z Gatemand (@AGatemand) January 16, 2023
Chat GPT is the first, really effective automatic writing tool that's been put out.Arthur Goldstuck, Founder & CEO of World Wide Worx.
None of it was on this level. All the previous models very quickly went from a free service to a paid for service, but also proved not to have any longevity.Arthur Goldstuck, Founder & CEO of World Wide Worx.
What it is able to do, compared to all the others, is like a different generation. It's a different century in artificial intelligence.Arthur Goldstuck, Founder & CEO of World Wide Worx.
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Chat GPT' is being hailed as a game-changer in AI technology
Source : Pexels: Tara Winstead
