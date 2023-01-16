'Don't worry, it's not all doom and gloom for SA's economy' says economist
-
Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE believes the South African economy will stabilise over the coming months.
-
He forecasts the Rand two stabilise against the major currencies in the later part of the year.
-
Cilliers predicts the Rand to hover between R16.40-R17.40 against the U.S dollar in late 2023.
Yes, things do seem rather gloomy for South Africa at present.
The Rand has slumped as the power crisis deepens, and President Cyril Ramaphosa cancels his trip to Davos for the World Economic Forum.
But Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE believes the South African economy will stabilise over the coming months, as global markets like the USA also experience economic instabilities.
I think we have a bit of a hiccup at the moment, but I think for the year, we might very well see the Rand strengthen a bit, back down the R16.40, R16.50 levels.Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE.
I don't think it's necessary to all of a sudden run to the bank tomorrow morning and withdraw everything that you've got on your name, and borrow more to take offshore.Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE.
When you going to move money offshore, do so as part of your investment portfolio, like any sensible investor would do, but don't rush off, draw all your money, borrow yourself to the brim to try and take the money offshore.Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE.
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Don't worry, it's not all doom and gloom for SA's economy' says economist
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/SAYzxuS1O3M
More from Business
Eskom kneecaps agriculture... it's grim, but hunger is coming for us
Load shedding is having grim ramifications for the South African economy.Read More
Stage 8 load shedding likely from July. Stage 10 also possible - energy expert
"We're on a downward trend that doesn't seem to be stopping," says Matthew Cruise, an energy expert at Hohm Energy.Read More
'Being flippant about money was not a smart attitude' - Prof Richard Calland
Richard Calland, associate professor of public law at UCT shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
'Chat GPT' is being hailed as a game-changer in AI technology
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Arthur Goldstuck, Founder and CEO of World Wide Work.Read More
Brain drain and an ageing workforce are only going to worsen Eskom's problems
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Shamil Ismail, analyst at Prima Research.Read More
How do you know it's time to move jobs? An expert helps us answer the question
Hulisani Ravele speaks to Global Talent Sourcing Trainer & Career Branding Specialist, Vanessa Raath.Read More
Is call for removal of high-profile CEOs becoming new national sport in SA?
Eskom's outgoing CEO was under pressure to resign virtually from the start. Transnet's Portia Derby is the latest CEO of an SOE to feel the heat.Read More
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car
Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential Authority was looking into the company's finances.Read More
Electricity goes up 18.65% in April - more money thrown into Eskom black hole?
Energy regulator Nersa has approved approved a 33.77% increase in Eskom’s electricity tariffs over the next two years, starting this April.Read More