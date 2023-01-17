Stage 8 load shedding likely from July. Stage 10 also possible - energy expert

Today at 11:35 Health and wellness: Understanding food allergies intolerances The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Professor Claudia gray | Paediatric allergist at Allergy Foundation South Africa

125 125

Today at 12:05 Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announces the release of the 2022/2023 festive season road traffic statistics. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:10 Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi office said his office would be monitoring the situation in the Johannesburg CBD closely following Monday's violent protest. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Vuyo Mhaga, Gauteng Premier Spokesperson

125 125

Today at 12:15 Eskom faces big court battles over load-shedding. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Eric Mabuza

125 125

Today at 12:23 City Power to cut-off defaulting business accounts in the effort to recover R363 million debt. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson

125 125

Today at 12:27 Joburg Water urges residents to use water sparingly amid load shedding crisis. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:37 EWN speaks to businesses that have been heavily affected by loadshedding and are on the brink of closure. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 12:41 SASRIA prepares for set public revolt against Eskom, this as load shedding continues in the country. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mpumi Tyikwe - Managing Director of Insurance at Alexander Forbes

125 125

Today at 12:56 The search continues for a missing tiger, teams are working to capture escaped it after it was found near waterhole. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Gresham Mandy - local Community Policing Forum's (CPF)

125 125

Today at 13:35 Warmer weather enticing snakes out into the open; What to do when you find a snake? Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Johan Marais - CEO at Africa Snakebite Institute

125 125

Today at 14:05 Navigating 4 Day Week: What exactly does a 4 Day Week mean? Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Karen Lowe - Director of 4 Day Week South Africa NPC and Chairperson of 4 Day Week SA Coalition

125 125

Today at 14:35 Car Feature: Consumer reports just released the 2023 most reliable car brands. Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Brandon van Reenen - Content Creator who goes by the name SUPERINFORMATIVE on TikTok

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

125 125

Today at 18:39 Blackouts, further tariff hikes point to ‘inevitable’ financial distress for SA businesses this year The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Oresti Patricios - CEO at Ornico Group

125 125