Living in Johannesburg... load shedding stage 6 and water restrictions level 1
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Puleng Mopeli of Johannesburg Water.
-
Residents have been urged to avoid using hosepipes during the day
-
The strain on the water supply has been caused by the heat wave and exacerbated by load shedding
Despite the heavy rains, water supplies are dropping due to high demand.
Johannesburg Water is urging residents to observe level-one water restrictions and to minimise consumption.
Residents are prohibited from using their hosepipes between 6am and 6pm.
Even after 6 pm, we encourage residents to use grey water to water their gardens.Puleng Mopeli, Spokesperson at Johannesburg Water
She added that residents should avoid using potable water to clean pavings or fill swimming pools by making use of rainwater or used water.
Listen to the audio above for more.
