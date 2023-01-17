[WATCH] Women have better friendships than men - Jane Fonda
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Do you think friendships between women and men are different when it comes to affection and intention?
Fonda believes that women have a better quality of friendship than men.
I think Jane Fonda nails it here on friendship differences between men and women pic.twitter.com/wQOGjhaeRD' Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 15, 2023
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
More from Lifestyle
Want to get back into a fitness routine? Start by strengthening your back
If your posture needs strengthening, Liezel van der Westhuizen recommends these bent-over-rows and back sculpting techniques.Read More
How do you know it's time to move jobs? An expert helps us answer the question
Hulisani Ravele speaks to Global Talent Sourcing Trainer & Career Branding Specialist, Vanessa Raath.Read More
‘Mom, you know your child’ — A guide to spotting early signs of childhood cancer
About 800 to 1,000 children in South Africa are diagnosed with cancer every yearRead More
Mini workouts can also BOOST your health when done correctly
Africa Melane talked to resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen about how mini workouts can keep you healthy.Read More
[PICS] SA's new licence cards (rolling out later this year) will look like this
As of late this year, SA's current licence cards will be phased out over the next six years to keep up with global standards.Read More
Are vehicle dashboard touch screens a good idea or not? Driving expert says no
Alicia Knoetze of the Adrenalin Driving Academy spoke to Lester Kiewit.Read More
Local housing scam warning! The tell-tale signs to avoid falling victim
Africa Melane speaks to Barry Fourie, national operations manager at Chas Everitt.Read More
Quick tips to help kids (and parents) deal with 'back to school bombshell'
Parenting expert Nikki Bush shares valuable advice on starting the new school term in a way that minimises stress for both children and parents.Read More
[VIDEO] How octopuses do their own manicures (Who knew!)
The Two Oceans Aquarium has posted a video showing octopuses grooming, to shed the cuticles on their suckers.Read More