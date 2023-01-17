Tell your boss, 'Bleisure' travel (business AND pleasure) is good for you
Africa Melane interviews Lance Nkwe, Corporate Marketing Manager at Corporate Traveller.
Leisure mixed with business traveling, with the resultant boost to the well-being of the employees, has become popular once more.
These trips offer employees opportunities to be on holiday at a lower cost.
They also introduce flexibility to companies and motivate employees.
It is not only an important shift in terms of employees' well-being, but it has also become increasingly important for attracting and keeping talent.Lance Nkwe, Corporate Marketing Manager - Corporate Traveller
So if you look at the travelers' value index, about 60% of business travelers expand their work trips to personal travel.Lance Nkwe, Corporate Marketing Manager - Corporate Traveler
Popular "bleasure" destinations include places such as London, New York, and Cape Town.
Scroll up to listen to the audio.
