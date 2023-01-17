Schools can NOT force you to buy speficic brands of stationary - WCED
Lester Kiewit interviews Bronagh Hammond, Western Cape Education Department (WCED) Spokesperson.
On Monday, a listener from Noordhoek (Cape Town) who sponsors deserving school children, raised the issue of schools reselling department textbooks to students.
After the listener inquired about the prescribed textbook at a bookshop, she was informed that the book was provided by the department of education and was not for sale.
Hammond shares her thoughts on the topic and the increase in the price of school supplies:
- Schools are broken up into different quintiles, one to four
- Quintile one to three are no-fee schools. Each learner receives a subsidy of R1601 each year from the Department of Education
- The subsidies will contribute to school supplies, stationery, and textbook top-ups
- Quintiles four and five are fee-paying schools, but fees are determined according to their budget meetings
- Schools that fall under quintile four receive R802 per learner, and schools that fall under quintile five receive R277 per learner
- The problem with the quintile system according to Hammond, is that it is outdated and not realistic in terms of the economic realities that communities in South Africa are facing
- Parents are not required to provide additional resources such as toilet paper. If parents are unable to provide what is needed, they must inform the school so they can contribute in other ways
- Parents must complete "fee extension forms" as schools will lose out on compensation if they're unaware that the assistance is needed
- Schools probably know which brands last longer, but parents are not obliged to buy from a specific brand
- Selling Department-owned textbooks is strictly prohibited
The problem with the quintile system, and we've been saying this for years, is that it's outdated, and not realistic in terms of the communities that they serve... things have changed since 1995.Bronagh Hammond, Western Cape Education Department (WCED) Spokesperson
There is no onus on the parent to follow the exact brand [of school supplies], and I can make that very clear.Bronagh Hammond, Western Cape Education Department (WCED) Spokesperson
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
