Crime boss accused of murder, torture of child caught after 30 year on the run
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Italy's most wanted criminal, Matteo Messina Denaro, has been arrested after thirty years in hiding.
He was receiving treatment for cancer at the time of his arrest on Monday.
Denaro has been on the run since 1993 and is believed to have been issuing orders to his subordinates to terrorise areas across Italy.
He will be tried for killing a child who turned state witness and two anti-mafia prosecutors.
A hundred soldiers and armed police were involved in the operation to arrest him. He is accused of masterminding bomb attacks in Milan, Rome, and Florence and of murdering two anti-mafia prosecutors and, most famously, the kidnapping, torturing, and killing of an 11-year-old boy – who was the son of a Mafioso who turned a state witness.Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
More from World
Taliban officials pay $8, get verified Twitter accounts
Before Elon Musk took over as CEO, there was no way for the Taliban to use verified Twitter accounts to post.Read More
[WATCH] Enraged guest smashes sports car into hotel, races through lobby
A guest at a Shanghai hotel smashed his car through the glass doors after reportedly getting into a dispute with staff about a missing laptop.Read More
Why on earth we need to pay attention to the weather...in space!
John Maytham spoke to Sansa MD Dr Lee-Anne McKinnell about why monitoring space weather is critical.Read More
Russia says the use of cellphones led to death of troops
Russia says 89 of its soldiers were killed at a temporary barracks in Makiivka, on the eastern side of Ukraine.Read More
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL)
Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn’t seem to know what country he was in.Read More
'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her
If you think your significant partner has made a mistake, wait until you hear this.Read More
Many countries now force travellers from China to undergo Covid tests
Countries are imposing Covid-19 test requirements on Chinese commuters following hard-to-believe case reports.Read More
Europe war in the sky: Russia, Ukraine increasingly pummel each other from above
Russia and Ukraine are stepping up aerial assaults.Read More
China wants to claim the moon as its own territory - Bill Nelson (NASA)
NASA's administrator Bill Nelson says that the USA needs to monitor China as it is closing ranks to take the moon.Read More