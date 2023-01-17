Container homes are cheap(ish). Build your dream home for as little as R180 000





Amy MacIver interviews Deon Van Deventer, owner of Container Home South Africa.

Container homes are cheaper to build than brick-and-mortar houses

This style of building is also more environmentally friendly

Container home. © atikanploy/123rf.com

When most people look at a massive shipping container, they probably do not see their forever home, but container homes can be a cost-effective way to build your dream house.

A container home is a house that is built using large steel containers for the structure.

While containers may not look homely, once windows, flooring, and other necessities are added, it becomes a real and beautiful living space.

It looks like a normal house; it feels like a normal house. It is cozy, it is warm. It is a normal house with a normal bathroom. Deon Van Deventer, owner of Container Home South Africa

Container homes come with a number of benefits, from being faster and cheaper to build than a brick house, to reducing your carbon footprint.

This technique can be used for everything from building a tiny home, to larger business buildings.

If you want to downsize to a tiny house, a fully finished six-meter container studio home can cost as little as R180 000.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.

