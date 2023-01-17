SA residents fed up with the energy crisis

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on how we mourn for our loved ones as Africans.
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dr Criselda Kananda
Today at 14:35
Masterclass on how we mourn for our loved ones as African continues.
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dr Criselda Kananda
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'SA needs other forms of protest' - SASRIA fears public revolt against Eskom Despite a R22-billion capital injection from National Treasury the insurer has struggled to recover after the 2021 July riots. 17 January 2023 4:13 PM
The fight for equal education "We fighting against a system where there is disparity amongst the playing fields," says Progressive Principal Association. 17 January 2023 2:01 PM
11 tips for saving water as restrictions loom It’s never too late to adopt water-saving habits. 17 January 2023 12:43 PM
View all Local
Does Ramaphosa's absence to deal with energy crisis send right message at WEF? The World Economic Forum meeting kicked off in Davos on Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his trip at the last minute to... 17 January 2023 9:12 PM
Court set to deliver judgment on Ramaphosa vs Zuma private prosecution bid Gauteng High Court will deliver judgment on President Ramaphosa’s application to halt the former president's private prosecution. 16 January 2023 8:08 AM
Tributes pour in for SA's first democratic parliamentary speaker, Frene Ginwala Sello Hatang, chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, chats with Thabo Mdluli on the passing of Frene Ginwala. 13 January 2023 4:15 PM
View all Politics
Does Ramaphosa's absence to deal with energy crisis send right message at WEF? The World Economic Forum meeting kicked off in Davos on Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his trip at the last minute to... 17 January 2023 9:12 PM
Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA' Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state ca... 17 January 2023 8:13 PM
China's economic growth slows, population shrinks for 1st time since 1961 China's economy expanded by just 3% in 2022, hit hard by the 'zero COVID' policy it recently lifted. 17 January 2023 5:25 PM
View all Business
Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA' Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state ca... 17 January 2023 8:13 PM
Ghosting, scams & catfishing: Here’s how AI helps you look for love online! If you are looking to find love this year, here’s how dating apps are tailoring their services to meet your romantic needs. 17 January 2023 4:08 PM
Steer your own ship: How to revive the love and passion for your job You used to love going to work, but nowadays your fingers seem to be stuck on the snooze button – how can you change this? 17 January 2023 2:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
View all Sport
Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri among the top 10 favorites to clinch crown 'South African women have a story to tell,' says Weil on chances of Nokeri being crowned Miss Universe. 13 January 2023 10:07 AM
Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54 The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54. 13 January 2023 6:24 AM
Qwest TV created by Quincy Jones to bring 'exciting' culture and music to DStv Qwest TV will be launched next week Friday. 12 January 2023 7:50 AM
View all Entertainment
China's economic growth slows, population shrinks for 1st time since 1961 China's economy expanded by just 3% in 2022, hit hard by the 'zero COVID' policy it recently lifted. 17 January 2023 5:25 PM
Taliban officials pay $8, get verified Twitter accounts Before Elon Musk took over as CEO, there was no way for the Taliban to use verified Twitter accounts to post. 17 January 2023 9:02 AM
Crime boss accused of murder, torture of child caught after 30 year on the run Armed soldiers and police raided a private clinic in Sicily's capital, Palermo, when they arrested Matteo Messina Denaro. 17 January 2023 8:11 AM
View all World
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
View all Africa
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential... 12 January 2023 7:07 PM
BMW sparks uproar on social media- 'You don't mess with the ancestors' A BMW SA billboard's approach to the ancestors has sparked emotional debate on social media. 12 January 2023 4:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this... 12 January 2023 4:37 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

SA residents fed up with the energy crisis

17 January 2023 10:06 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
National shutdown
Clarence Ford
Francesca de Gasparis

South Africans are always credited for their unbreakable spirit, but the energy crisis is pushing citizens closer to their limit.

Clarence Ford spoke to Francesca de Gasparis, Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute.

  • South Africans are becoming increasingly frustrated by energy crisis and rising costs.

  • De Gasparis says that poor decision-making is pushing the burden of Eskom onto consumers.

© missisya/123rf.com
© missisya/123rf.com

A number of organisations are up in arms as Nersa granted an 18.65% increase to Eskom in what the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute has called a poor decision in a series of poor decision-making from government.

De Gasparis says that while she is aware that Eskom needs a significant amount of money to fix its problems, the poor management of funds means the burden is constantly passed on to the consumer.

Instead of Eskom being bailed out properly and being forced to be a viable or even competitive concern, we keep on having to pay for mismanagement.

Francesca de Gasparis, Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute

She says people are now having to choose between food on the table and electricity. She says there is a responsibility for government to be providing basic electricity.

She adds that people are now voting with their feet by either becoming economic migrants or finding ways to go off the grid with solar energy.

This is not an example of a government that is actually thinking about what is the lowest cost, quickest and easiest way to address the problem.

Francesca de Gasparis, Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute

She says we should have an integrated energy plan as the current approach to energy planning is not serving our country.

As frustrations are rising, #Nationalshutdown has been trending on social media as angry South Africans are losing their patience with the state of the country.

Listen to the audio above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA residents fed up with the energy crisis




17 January 2023 10:06 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
National shutdown
Clarence Ford
Francesca de Gasparis

More from Local

Protest in Kagiso over illegal mining in the area on 4 August 2022 Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News

'SA needs other forms of protest' - SASRIA fears public revolt against Eskom

17 January 2023 4:13 PM

Despite a R22-billion capital injection from National Treasury the insurer has struggled to recover after the 2021 July riots.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© halfpoint/123rf.com

The fight for equal education

17 January 2023 2:01 PM

"We fighting against a system where there is disparity amongst the playing fields," says Progressive Principal Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAVE-WATER-pexels-dominika-roseclay

11 tips for saving water as restrictions loom

17 January 2023 12:43 PM

It’s never too late to adopt water-saving habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An NSRI shark bite kit. Picture: nsri.org.za

NSRI places shark bite kits on SA beaches to prevent excessive bleeding

17 January 2023 11:53 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Cleeve Robertson, NSRI CEO about the implementation of shark bite kits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Addo Elephant National Park.

Zebra meat should be sold at your local butcher, says scientist

17 January 2023 10:55 AM

New research from Stellenbosch University suggests Zebra meat could be a viable option for South African meat lovers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© victority/123rf.com

Schools can NOT force you to buy speficic brands of stationary - WCED

17 January 2023 9:34 AM

"There is no onus on the parent to buy specific brands. I can make that clear," says Bronagh Hammond of the W Cape Education Dept.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: icefront/123rf.com

Living in Johannesburg... load shedding stage 6 and water restrictions level 1

17 January 2023 7:49 AM

The Johannesburg water infrastructure is under strain with increased load shedding and higher demands due to the heatwave.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com

Stage 8 load shedding likely from July. Stage 10 also possible - energy expert

17 January 2023 7:33 AM

"We're on a downward trend that doesn't seem to be stopping," says Matthew Cruise, an energy expert at Hohm Energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© herraez/123rf.com

‘Numerous problems in regulation’ - why SA is facing specialist nurse shortage

16 January 2023 3:56 PM

The sustainability of nursing education is under threat due to numerous problems in regulation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jovanmandic/123rf.com

Sowetan front page shares stories of loadshedding's impact on small business

16 January 2023 3:45 PM

President Ramaphosa has canceled his trip to the WEF in Davos, Switzerland to attend the energy crisis in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Stage 8 load shedding likely from July. Stage 10 also possible - energy expert

Local Business

SA residents fed up with the energy crisis

Local

Tips and Tricks: how to get through the heatwave without electricity

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Former Mkhondo mayor arrested for murder of ANC councillor

17 January 2023 7:07 PM

Food prices likely to rise as agriculture sector braves load shedding

17 January 2023 4:03 PM

Here’s how the electricity tariff hike will affect City of Joburg consumers

17 January 2023 3:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA