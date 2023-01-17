Zebra meat should be sold at your local butcher, says scientist
John Maytham interviewed Stellenbosch University animal scientist, Helet Lambrechts.
Lambrechts says the meat’s properties opt as a great source of protein because it is free of growth promoters, is free-range and is not genetically modified.
Other advantages of placing the meat on the commercial market are an economic boost in ecotourism, an opportunity to manage the population and ecological control.
It makes the meat a more attractive option for people that want to eat leaner, more healthy meat.Helet Lambrechts, Stellenbosch University animal scientist
Zebra compares very favourably to all the venison, different types of meat that are available.Helet Lambrechts, Stellenbosch University animal scientist
Listen to the full audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Zebra meat should be sold at your local butcher, says scientist
