



Legal challenges are in the process of being aimed at Eskom, as the public at large, business and civil society grow frustrated with the seemingly endless energy crisis that has only escalated as time moves on. That's the lead story on The Midday Report today.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, Build One South Africa movement leader Mmusi Maimane, among others, have tasked advocates Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC and Eric Mabuza to take government, Eskom and Nersa to court to compel them to end the loadshedding crisis. Over and above that demand, the group is also seeking the awarding of compensation by government to those negatively impacted by loadshedding.

Mandy Wiener spoke with Eric Mabuza, an attorney representing a number of interests looking to target Eskom.

What we really want from government is that government must give us an undertaking to stop loadshedding immediately. And if the government is not able to do that, they must tell us what are their plans to stop loadshedding. Eric Mabuza, attorney

Government must also give an undertaking to compensate victims of loadshedding. People have lost lives. People have lost their livelihoods and businesses. Eric Mabuza, attorney

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announces the release of the 2022/2023 festive season road traffic statistics.

City Power to cut-off defaulting business accounts in the effort to recover R363 million debt.

EWN speaks to businesses that have been heavily affected by loadshedding and are on the brink of closure.

SASRIA prepares for set public revolt against Eskom, this as loadshedding continues in the country.

EWN visits JHB CBD to monitor protests by informal traders.

Search for missing Sheba the tiger still underway.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Eskom to face legal challenges over loadshedding