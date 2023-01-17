All of Jozi’s a stage at the Joburg Film Festival 2023





Bongani Bingwa interviewed Joburg Film Festival executive director, Timothy Mangwedi.

The six-day celebration will feature over 60 curated local and international films from Tunisia, Brazil, Seoul, USA, Japan, Morocco, including 27 South African premieres.

Festivalgoers can expect immersive master classes, workshops and red-carpet premieres from the likes of award-winning director Vusi Africa and of course a mix of riveting film screenings.

Mangwedi says the theme of this year’s festival is "Where storytellers come together".

He says the festival aims to showcase and develop budding filmmakers.

We are bringing young people who are first time filmmakers to come and engage with the experienced guys… we want to share and impart knowledge and empower the young ones. Timothy Mangwedi, Executive Director - Joburg Film Festival

The festival, which enters its fifth year, will boast Zimbabwean-born, internationally renowned festival curator Keith Shiri.

Screenings will happen in Soweto, Maboneng, Rosebank and Sandton. Tickets are available at Quicket.

Notable mentions in the list of flicks that will be screened include local feature film “Surviving Gaza” which follows the life and struggles of Phuzi and his friends living in the lawless Gaza, who dream of Kwaito stardom and the South African doccie “Music Is My Life” offers an engaging account of the life of Joseph Shabalala and his rise to international fame with his band Ladysmith Black Mambazo.