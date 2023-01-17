11 tips for saving water as restrictions loom
The City of Johannesburg has called on residents to use water sparingly as loadshedding could affect water supply.
Residents are advised to use water sparingly and note the Level-1 water restrictions in place for City of Joburg ratepayers #JoziSaveWater #Loadshedding ^GZ' City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) January 17, 2023
Here are our 11 simple, but effective tips for saving water at home:
Don’t leave your tap running unnecessarily. Instead, use a cup when brushing your teeth or even a bucket when washing your hair.
Use your dishwasher less frequently or only use it when it is full.
Never throw water away. Used water, also known as grey water, from baths, showers, baths and the laundry can be re-used to flush the toilet or water the garden. Refrain from using kitchen water as this may be harmful to your plants.
Reduce your toilet flush volume.
Don’t overfill your bath, only use what you need.
Did you know a shower can use an estimated 20 litres of water per minute? Limit your showers to five minutes.
Fix that leaking toilet.
Water your garden before 10am and after 4pm, this way you lose less water to evaporation.
Do not fill or excessively backwash your swimming pool. Instead opt for a pool cover to reduce water evaporation.
Minimise your car washes or instead go for a bucket rather than a hosepipe.
Use a broom instead of a hosepipe to clean your driveway or patio.
This article first appeared on 947 : 11 tips for saving water as restrictions loom
