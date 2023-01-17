Tips and Tricks: how to get through the heatwave without electricity
Clarence Ford spoke to Angelo D'Ambrosio, managing member of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management.
-
Keeping your feet and neck cool are key to keeping cool.
-
Try using natural bug repellents to deal with mosquitoes.
Without electricity many of us are having to resort to some old school methods of keeping cool and keeping the mosquitoes at bay.
To keep your body temperature down, D’Ambrosio says the most important thing is to focus on cooling your feet and your neck.
If those two are cool you will generally stay cool.Angelo D'Ambrosio, managing member of IPMT
If you are getting too hot, try putting your feet in cold water or wrap an ice cloth around your neck.
In addition to this, opening your windows and closing your curtains can help keep your house cool while also allowing a breeze through.
You can also try getting your hands on a small portable and rechargeable fan or an ice cooling towel, which you can be worn around your neck to keep you cool.
An ice cooling towel is fabric that you soak in water, you wring out the water, you swing it around and it gets cold.Angelo D'Ambrosio, managing member of IPMT
When it comes to managing those pesky mostquitoes, D’Ambrosio recommends using natural insecticides like eucalyptus and having a thin sheet on your bed to sleep under.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Tips and Tricks: how to get through the heatwave without electricity
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_116423009_african-woman-sweating-feeling-uncomfortable-from-heat-stroke-in-hot-summer-weather-holding-waving-u.html
