'Iran women continue to risk their lives knowing the danger they are facing'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
IEC Matric students pass with flying colours
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Katlego Mokgosi - St Davids Matric Student
Today at 15:16
Egg sales not flying of the shelves
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Abongile Balarane -General Manager: Egg Organisation for South African Poultry Association
Today at 15:50
Joburg Cemetery space, vertical graves and cremations
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jenny Moodley - Spokesperson at Johannesburg City Parks And Zoo
Today at 16:10
What would IFP do to fix the Electricity crisis if they were elected as Government ?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Narend Singh - Chief Whip for the IFP
Today at 16:50
Minding Your Money with Paul Roelofse
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Today at 17:10
Are distinctions in matric a guarantee of success
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Boitumelo Diale - Head of Department for Educational Psychology in Faculty of Education at UJ
Today at 17:20
Does walking backwards have health benefits for you ?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Jon Patricios - Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine Faculty of Health Sciences at Wits
Today at 18:09
Inflation cools down to 7.2% in December from 7.4%, but are we out of the woods yet?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:12
Chicken shortages, at fast-food chains could spill over into the broader retail and wholesale markets, thanks to load-shedding
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Izaak Breitenbach - General manager: Broiler Organisation at SA Poultry Association
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - The consultancy trap and being paralysed by advice fatigue.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rich Mulholland - Entrepeneur & Blogger Extraord at Missing Link
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Two siblings handed 3 life sentences each for rape and murder of toddler (2) The child was taken to a hotel in Midrand by her mother Esther and her uncle, Mike, where they performed a ritual on her, sexually... 18 January 2023 10:19 AM
Consumer price inflation figure eases for a second month - Stats SA The main contributors to the latest annual inflation rate includes food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, as wel... 18 January 2023 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Women fiddles with phone, drops it in restaurant deep fryer A video of a woman dropping her phone into a frying pan in a kitchen at work is going viral. 18 January 2023 8:30 AM
View all Local
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
Does Ramaphosa's absence to deal with energy crisis send right message at WEF? The World Economic Forum meeting kicked off in Davos on Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his trip at the last minute to... 17 January 2023 9:12 PM
Court set to deliver judgment on Ramaphosa vs Zuma private prosecution bid Gauteng High Court will deliver judgment on President Ramaphosa’s application to halt the former president's private prosecution. 16 January 2023 8:08 AM
View all Politics
Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands Planning an international adventure can be dauntingly expensive, but there are a few places where the rand goes a long way. 18 January 2023 11:23 AM
[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer... 18 January 2023 9:26 AM
Consumer price inflation figure eases for a second month - Stats SA The main contributors to the latest annual inflation rate includes food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, as wel... 18 January 2023 8:31 AM
View all Business
Tea bags and other essentials that should be packed in your gym bag Liezel van der Westhuizen shares her tips to pack a gym bag correctly. #SpoilerAlert: your cell phone shouldn't be top of mind. 18 January 2023 12:34 PM
Elon Musk says Twitter's algorithms will improve to show us more of what we like Twitter will soon show us more of what we love, or love to hate, promises Musk. 18 January 2023 11:30 AM
Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands Planning an international adventure can be dauntingly expensive, but there are a few places where the rand goes a long way. 18 January 2023 11:23 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Get ready world, Madonna's Celebration Tour is coming! The award-winning singer made the announcement in an epic, star-studded video. 18 January 2023 5:56 AM
Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri among the top 10 favorites to clinch crown 'South African women have a story to tell,' says Weil on chances of Nokeri being crowned Miss Universe. 13 January 2023 10:07 AM
Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54 The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54. 13 January 2023 6:24 AM
View all Entertainment
Former European Member of Parliament is 'spilling the beans' on corruption Former EU MP Pier Antonio Panzeri has agreed to come clean on bribery and corruption. 18 January 2023 11:10 AM
Former British PM Boris Johnson to write a memoir about his crazy time in office Johnson promises it will be "a memoir like no other". 18 January 2023 11:03 AM
'Iran women continue to risk their lives knowing the danger they are facing' Courageous Iranian women have been protesting against their authoritarian theocratic government for months. 18 January 2023 8:03 AM
View all World
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
View all Africa
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer... 18 January 2023 9:26 AM
Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA' Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state ca... 17 January 2023 8:13 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

'Iran women continue to risk their lives knowing the danger they are facing'

18 January 2023 8:03 AM
by Tedeso Twala
Tags:
Iran protests
women rights
Mahsa Amini death

Courageous Iranian women have been protesting against their authoritarian theocratic government for months.

Clarence Ford interviews Professor Yossi Mekelberg, Associate Fellow of the MENA Programme at Chatham House.

The protest began when a young woman lost her life shortly after she was arrested by the police.

© palinchak/123rf.com
© palinchak/123rf.com

What we saw over the last few months is that women are ready to take to the streets, and risk their lives knowing the danger of facing the security forces.

Prof Yossi Mekelberg, Associate Fellow of the MENA Programme at Chatham House.

Women, more so than men, are oppressed in Iran, explains Mekelberg.

Women are oppressed [by the theocratic government] more than men, no doubt about it. The status of rights for women is appalling in Iran.

Prof Yossi Mekelberg, Associate Fellow of the MENA Programme at Chatham House.

The protest was triggered by the death of a young woman and the lies that the regime continues to tell.

... taking the life of the young woman was the trigger, but we also need to look at the conditions and the root cause of what is happening there which is 40 years of a regime that has deprived people of their basic rights.

Prof Yossi Mekelberg, Chatham House

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Iran women continue to risk their lives knowing the danger they are facing'




18 January 2023 8:03 AM
by Tedeso Twala
Tags:
Iran protests
women rights
Mahsa Amini death

More from World

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Former European Member of Parliament is 'spilling the beans' on corruption

18 January 2023 11:10 AM

Former EU MP Pier Antonio Panzeri has agreed to come clean on bribery and corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Boris Johnson/ Twitter

Former British PM Boris Johnson to write a memoir about his crazy time in office

18 January 2023 11:03 AM

Johnson promises it will be "a memoir like no other".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections

18 January 2023 7:41 AM

General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ golibtolibov/123rf.com

Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA'

17 January 2023 8:13 PM

Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state capture, but the same government-corporate collusion is at the heart of it says Daily Maverick's Richard Poplak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lp2studio/123rf.com

China's economic growth slows, population shrinks for 1st time since 1961

17 January 2023 5:25 PM

China's economy expanded by just 3% in 2022, hit hard by the 'zero COVID' policy it recently lifted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © gekaskr/ 123rf.com

Taliban officials pay $8, get verified Twitter accounts

17 January 2023 9:02 AM

Before Elon Musk took over as CEO, there was no way for the Taliban to use verified Twitter accounts to post.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Italy's mafia Matteo Denaro. Picture: @Reuters/Twitter

Crime boss accused of murder, torture of child caught after 30 year on the run

17 January 2023 8:11 AM

Armed soldiers and police raided a private clinic in Sicily's capital, Palermo, when they arrested Matteo Messina Denaro.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Reuters video of angry hotel guest smashing his car into a Shanghai hotel lobby posted on Youtube by Kanal13

[WATCH] Enraged guest smashes sports car into hotel, races through lobby

14 January 2023 11:05 AM

A guest at a Shanghai hotel smashed his car through the glass doors after reportedly getting into a dispute with staff about a missing laptop.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A new image from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope, taken in infrared light, shows where the action is taking place in galaxy NGC 1291. The outer ring, colored red in this view, is filled with new stars that are igniting and heating up dust that glows with infrared light. Picture: NASA.

Why on earth we need to pay attention to the weather...in space!

13 January 2023 7:20 AM

John Maytham spoke to Sansa MD Dr Lee-Anne McKinnell about why monitoring space weather is critical.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Ukrainian soldier. © bumbledee/123rf.com

Russia says the use of cellphones led to death of troops

5 January 2023 12:56 PM

Russia says 89 of its soldiers were killed at a temporary barracks in Makiivka, on the eastern side of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Spar CEO to step down as law firm reports widespread fraud, BEE loan fronting

Business

[WATCH] Dad rudely wakes daughter with megaphone: 'Rise, shine! It's God's day!'

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Women fiddles with phone, drops it in restaurant deep fryer

Local

EWN Highlights

Tshwane ANC 'negotiating' with parties for no confidence motion against Williams

18 January 2023 1:47 PM

De Kuilen Primary School first graders look forward to the new school year

18 January 2023 1:42 PM

IEB CEO praises 'resilience' of pupils for achieving top matric marks

18 January 2023 12:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA