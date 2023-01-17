The fight for equal education
Lester Kiewit interviews Anthea Adriaanse, Progressive Principal Association (PPA) spokesperson and principal at Die Duine Primary School in Grassy Park.
The rise in stationery and school supply costs has been the talk of the town, especially considering the increase in the cost of other basic necessities.
Are schools allowed to make parents buy from a specific brand? Should they be asked to bring additional resources like toilet paper? Will it benefit the pupil or the school? Why are there pressures for so many school requirements at the beginning of the academic year?
Anthea Adriaanse, PPA spokesperson and principal weighs in and shares her perspective:
- Adriaanse talks from a principal's perspective and states that her school is a no fees school, that doesn't require its pupils to pay for textbooks or stationery – the school provides textbooks and writing books
- The school may require parents to purchase 2 Quire books, but are moving towards using examination books as an affordable solution for its parents
- Adriaanse states that the stationery lists have become "exorbitant"
- There's a shift in education, says Adriaanse, where the introduction of e-learning has been implemented
- This, however, excludes many students, as e-learning would require laptops or computers and Wi-Fi, which many do not have access to
- The PPA is creating spaces for conversations about equal education to be had, but Adriaanse questions when will this conversation be taken onto a national level, where it counts
Our parents cannot afford to buy these two or three books because of economic circumstances they find themselves in.Anthea Adriaanse, Progressive Principal Association (PPA) spokesperson and principal at Die Duine Primary School in Grassy Park
You really have to ask yourself, is this really a [stationery] requirement for such a child, who is going to benefit, is it the child or is it the school or is it the teacher?Anthea Adriaanse, Progressive Principal Association (PPA) spokesperson and principal at Die Duine Primary School in Grassy Park
We fighting against a system where there is disparity amongst the playing fields.Anthea Adriaanse, Progressive Principal Association (PPA) spokesperson and principal at Die Duine Primary School in Grassy Park
We are in this community where little is changing and actually, we're saying things are getting worse, the conditions, the circumstances, our parents are getting worse and with that, it affects education.Anthea Adriaanse, Progressive Principal Association (PPA) spokesperson and principal at Die Duine Primary School in Grassy Park
We are always disadvantaged, and we always will be, and education will be at a disadvantage because we are always begging, we are always looking for companies to sponsor, to assist.Anthea Adriaanse, Progressive Principal Association (PPA) spokesperson and principal at Die Duine Primary School in Grassy Park
It's almost disconcerting, it's disheartening that one always has to compete.Anthea Adriaanse, Progressive Principal Association (PPA) spokesperson and principal at Die Duine Primary School in Grassy Park
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The fight for equal education
