Today at 14:05
Masterclass on how we mourn for our loved ones as Africans.
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dr Criselda Kananda
Today at 14:35
Masterclass on how we mourn for our loved ones as African continues.
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dr Criselda Kananda
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

What is the most reliable car brand on the road?

17 January 2023 1:43 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Toyota
car feature
hulisani ravele
Brandon Van Reenen

Consumer reports has released its rankings for the most reliable vehicles of 2023.

Hulisani Ravele spoke to Brandon van Reenen, content creator who goes by the name SUPERINFORMATIVE on TikTok.

  • Toyota was declared the most reliable car of 2023.

  • The least reliable on the list was Mercedes Benz.

Toyota metal logo up close. Image: 123rf.com
Toyota metal logo up close. Image: 123rf.com

When it comes to buying a car, reliability is very important to ensure you get the most out of your vehicle.

This report uses data from over 300 000 cars and looks at 17 trouble areas, including engine, transmission, in-car electronics, safety features and more says Van Reenen.

The top five most reliable car brands are Toyota followed by Lexus, BMW, Mazda and Honda.

At the bottom of the list at number 24 is Mercedes Benz, followed by Jeep in 23 and VW at 22. According to Van Reenen, Asian car manufacturers seemed to be the most reliable across the board.

You will see your Hyundai’s and your Kia’s and of course your Mazda’s and your Honda’s near the top of the list.

Brandon van Reenen, content creator SUPERINFORMATIVE on TikTok

However, he says that the older models of some of the brands on the list such as Mercedes and BMW do last a very long time, but the newer luxury cars with a lot of extra features and technology are left open to more technological problems.

Listen to the audio above for more.




