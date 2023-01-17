Steer your own ship: How to revive the love and passion for your job
Clement Manyathela interviewed talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach, Anja van Beek.
The third Monday of January is considered the most depressed day of the year (according to travel agencies) Why? because that’s when most people have returned from holiday and are back in the office.
And while Monday blues will always get the best of us – the turn of a new year does leave one questioning, "Am I doing the right thing with my life? Am I in the right career?"
Whether it is the great resignation, quitting or rage Applying it seems the post-Covid workplace gets a new term to describe just how fed up the workforce is.
Here are three questions to add a little perspective to how you feel about your job, according to leadership expert and executive coach Anja van Beek .
1. Re-consider how you view climbing the ladder
Van Beek encourages employees to review how they look at climbing the ladder. She suggests reconsidering how you craft a job that’s meaningful to you.
“Instead of climbing a ladder and thinking about vertically moving in an organisation rather look at how you craft a job that’s meaningful to you.’’Anja van Beek, talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach
“It really starts with self-awareness and understanding ,what motivates you and what’s important to you as an individual.’’Anja van Beek, talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach
2. Identify your motivations and natural strengths
All of us have activities we do effortlessly and we enjoy – which areas of ourselves we should harness and develop, she says.
I’m going to find what motivates me as an individual and once I’m clear on that then you craft your job to focus on that.Anja van Beek, talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach
3. Never stop learning
Van Beek believes people should look for teachable moments in the work environment.
Listen to the full audio above for more.
